Certain Songs #2403: The Soundtrack of Our Lives – “The Passover”

Album: Communion

Year: 2008

. . .

And so how did The Soundtrack of Our Lives end their greatest, grandest, most anthemic album? With a great, grand anthemic sing-along song, “The Passover.”

Musically, “The Passover” is one of the sparser songs on the album: the guitars are mostly acoustic, the drums just keeping the beat, the keyboards twinkling off in the distance, and yet still both great and grand.

And so “The Passover” starts with Ebbot Lundberg giving some advice over his band being uncharacteristically quiet.

Don’t pass it on, if you know it’s wrong

Don’t let the sun go down for someone else

Don’t pass it on, if you know it’s wrong Don’t lose your sense, for it’s not the end

It’s just another phase you’re going through

So don’t pass it on, if you know it’s wrong

And as more instruments get quietly added to the mix, Lundberg explains why.

Cause somebody’s waiting for you

Somebody’s waiting for you

Ya, somebody’s waiting for you

Someone…..

Is waiting for you…

It’s lovely and pretty and maybe even true, as guitars play licks behind him, while the organ sings harmony. This is already incredibly lovely and even a little bit moving, but then they top it with, I dunno, a bridge or outro or something or other, which goes like this:

So, don’t worry…

Stop, hurry…

Get on with your life, it’s not too late

Don’t worry…

And that’s pretty much it, except, they’re stacking harmonies and counterpoint vocals more harmonies and more counterpoint vocals, and it’s all getting bigger and prettier and more profound-sounding as they keep going and going.

So, don’t worry…

Stop, hurry…

Get on with your life, it’s not too late

Don’t worry…

After a while, they break it back down so that Lundberg can sing one last time “it’s only your life before you awake” over the final organ chords.

And that, you would think, was that. But you’d be wrong, as the organ comes fading back up for a bit, kind of like the organ at the end of Led Zeppelin’s “Thank You,” a reference that that had to be on purpose even if the two songs had absolutely nothing else in common.

“The Passover”



“The Passover” live in Sweden, 2009



“The Passover” live acoustic on the streets of Vienna, 2009



“The Passover” live in Germany, 2012

