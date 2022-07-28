Certain Songs #2410: The Specials – “A Message To You Rudy”

Album: The Specials

Year: 1979

. . .

In 1979, Jerry Dammers did an incredibly smart thing. Chrysalis Records wanted to sign his band The Specials — who were setting a small world on fire — but instead of doing that, he convinced them to fund a record label where he could release records by not just The Specials, but other like-minded bands.

And thus, 2 Tone records was formed, almost instantly becoming one of the most iconic record labels in pop history and for the next few years, released some fantastic records by not just the Specials (in all of their various configurations) but The (English) Beat, Madness, Bad Manners, The Selecter and even Elvis Costello & The Attractions.

That last was probably a bit of a thank-you for Elvis producing the first, self-titled Specials album, and while it wasn’t like Elvis seemed to have the same kind of affinity for ska & reggae that, say, Joe Strummer — though live versions of “Watching The Detectives” argue differently — did, there was a similarity: the way that punk rock opened up the world for both Elvis’s spin on singer-songwriter music and The Specials’ revival of ska. As the 70s crashed into the 80s, anything seemed possible.

That said, while The Specials is now universally acclaimed as an all-time classic, the fickle British press initially gave it mixed reviews, mostly because it lacked some of the raucous edge of their live shows, I guess. This might be because instead of opening the album with a original raver like “Nite Klub,” they open with the mid-tempo cover “A Message To You Rudy,”

Which I love: the first thing you hear is Lynval Golding’s harmonica fading up over Horace Panter’s bass and Jerry Dammers organ, until the snare of John Bradbury brings the song to life, with Rico Rodriguez’s trombone and Dick Cuthell’s trumpet establishing the melody.

At this point, vocalists Terry Hall, Neville Staple and Golding all start singing in unison if not harmony.

Stop your messing around

Better think of your future

Time you straighten right out

Creating problems in town Rudy, a message to you

Rudy, a message to you

“Rudy A Message To You” was originally written and recorded by the awesomely-named British-based rocksteady singer Dandy Livingston in 1967. According to the Wikipedia page, the writing and recording of the basic track took about a half-hour, though Livingston did bring trombonist Rico Rodriguez — the same guy the Specials used a decade later — and a tenor saxist named Pepsi to add the horn hooks.

The Specials version is incredibly sparse, with the only overdubs I hear are the “ahhhhhhh” backing vocals and Rodriguez’s trombone solo in the middle. Anything else would get in the way of the eternal “hey rude boys, stop fucking up” message.

Stop your fooling around

Time you straighten right out

Better think of your future

Else you’ll wind up in jail

Oh, and speaking of iconic, the video for “A Message to You Rudy,” showing the seven members of The Specials, plus their two horn players in their finest mod clothing, was probably studied to the nth degree by burgeoning mod revivalists on both sides of the pond.

Here in the U.S., The Specials remained special knowledge, a cult band — seed for the mods — but in the U.K., they were instant stars, and “A Message To You, Rudy” became their second top 10 hit, peaking at number 10.

“A Message To You, Rudy”



“A Message To You, Rudy” Official Music Video



“A Message To You, Rudy” Live on the Old Grey Whistle Test, 1979



“A Message to You, Rudy” Live at Pinkpop, 2012



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page