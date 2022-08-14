Certain Songs #2420: Spiritualized – “Electric Mainline (Royal Albert Hall, Oct 10, 1997)”

Album: Royal Albert Hall, Oct 10, 1997

Year: 1998

. . .

I’ve only ever seen Spiritualized one time, on April 2, 1998 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. All things considered it was a pretty good time to see them, as they were touring Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space. And sure, while they were the opening band and only got an hour, they were the opening band for Radiohead on the OK Computer tour, and half of the eight songs they played are songs I’m writing about.

It was also a preview of one of my favorite albums of 1998, and the greatest live album of the decade, give or take Nirvana’s Unplugged album: Royal Albert Hall, October 10, 1997

For that Royal Albert Hall Jason Pierce — who went back to his nom de song “J Spaceman” for this record — pulled out all the stops, adding a second guitarist, Michael Mooney, plus a shit ton of horns, strings and of course, the London Community Gospel Choir. Also, Kate Radley was gone on keyboards, replaced by Thighpaulsandra, whose Hammond C3 organ was a connective tissue throughout the entire album.

You can hear that C3 hovering in the background at the beginning of the instrumental “Electric Mainline” — which first showed up on Pure Phase –– while Spaceman and Mooney mobius strip their guitars around each other for the first couple of minutes of the song as the other instruments slowly join — drums, bass, horns all slowly building and building and building and building until suddenly drummer Damon Reece kicks in with a full beat and the whole thing just takes off from the ground like a whirling dervish, rising higher and higher and higher and higher gaining more and more and more momentum momentum momentum forever and ever and ever world without end amen.

Needless to say, it’s fucking fantastic, perfectly connecting the etherial “Shine a Light” with the manic “Electricity” and becoming the heart of the utterly stellar opening disc of the album.

“Electric Mainline (Royal Albert Hall, Oct 10, 1997)”



“Electric Mainline” Live in Spain, 1998



“Electric Mainline” Live in France, 1998



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page