Certain Songs #2423: Spiritualized – “Take Your Time (Royal Albert Hall, Oct 10, 1997)”

Album: Royal Albert Hall October 10 1997

Year: 1998

. . .

What goes up must come down. Not only is it one of the most immutable laws of nature, it works on nearly every single level: physical, spiritual, emotional, metaphorical. In all of history, only Prince’s guitar at the Grammys has ever been able to defy it. And it’s so deep in the heart of Spiritualized’s music that it was probably inevitable that Jason Spaceman Pierce would rail against it.

As he does on my absolutely favorite Spiritualized song, the live version of “Take Your Time,” though quite naturally he takes his sweet time getting there. But it’s well worth it, and is probably the biggest example on how Spaceman fucks with his source material for the live album.

You see, the original version of “Take Your Time” — from 1992’s Lazer Guided Melodies — was a six-minute tone poem, basically nothing but a circling synth, a few stray guitar lines and a Pierce vocal that never left the back of this throat until he repeats “take good care of it babe” at the songs end.

On the live album, it kind of starts that way: Thighpaulsandra’s organ playing the ominous riff as Spaceman murmurs the first verse.

Take your time and back up a little bit

C’mon now, people, get yourselves out of it

No chains can hold me, no walls confine me

C’mon now, people, c’mon and slide with me

But’s its also different: the guitars of Pierce and Michael Mooney are wrapping around each other and Pierce’s vocal gets more and more forceful until drummer Damon Reece basically says “fuck this” and kicks into a slow, sinewy beat.

Take good care of it, babe

You know it’s going slow but it’s coming your way

You know we keep talking ’bout a revolution

But the air’s so thin and you’re still polluting it

You know we keep talking but it’s so frustrating

Hell, you know we keep talking but there’s no mistaking it

Take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

Take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

During this verse, the full band has started to kick in, with saxist Raymond (Moonshake) Dickaty playing almost a funky riff and for the next few minutes only Spiritualized swaps up being a trance band for being a groove band. As I mentioned before, on Lazer Guided Melodies (and every single fucking lyrics site as well), “Take Your Time” ends with those repeated “take good care of it babe.”

But now it’s just beginning, cos Spaceman’s got more things on his mind.

You know I’ve been saying this for too many days

You know I’ve had about all I can take

You know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

You know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

Whoa whoa whoa whoa wait a second. What was that? About not coming down? At this point, Pierce goes to the top of his register, because now he wants to be heard, even as his band gets louder as he goes on what passes for a rant.

Take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

Take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

You know I’ve been talking ’bout a revolution

But the air’s so thin and you’re still polluting it

Cos you know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

You know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

Said take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

Take good care of it, babe, take good care of it, babe

You know I’ve been saying this for too many days

You know I’ve had about all I can take

You know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

You know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down

And every single time he sings “you know I’ve been thinking ’bout not coming down” you wonder if maybe he’s actually figured out how not to come down, and if he has, maybe he could share that secret, because that might actually be kind of awesome, but then you realize that he can think about not coming down all he wants, because damn straight he’s gonna come down. Because we’re all gonna come down. Except, of course, for Prince’s guitar.

All I know is that every time it comes up, I just wanna sing “you know I’ve been thinking ’bout coming down” at the top of my lungs even as it simultaneously fascinates and horrifies me.

“Take Your Time (Royal Albert Hall Oct 10, 1997)”



“Take Your Time” Live at the Brixton Academy



“Take Your Time” live at Hultstead 2002



