Certain Songs #2427: Split Enz – “I Got You”

So here’s a thing I didn’t know until just a few minutes ago: True Colours wasn’t New Zealanders Split Enz’s debut album, but rather their fifth album. I have no idea what their music sounded like in the mid-1970s, but looking at the album covers (and given that Phil Manzanera produced one of their records) and reading the descriptions on the AllMusic and Trouser Press websites, I gather they were in the Roxy Music / Genesis art rock camp.

That said, like so many arty rockers of the 1970s, they settled in just fine with the New Wave, and their first — and biggest — hit single, Neil Finn’s “I Got You,” is a quintessential New Wave song. Or at the very least, proof that the Enz had been studying their Cars records. It’s all there from the muted guitar / kickdrum opening, as well as the icy synths coloring the background as Finn describes being with the person of his dreams.

So far, so good, but it’s the chorus where “I Got You” well and truly shines, as all of the paranoia suggested by the synths kick in and with an great organ counterpoint by Eddie Rayner, Finn lets loose.

I don’t know why sometimes I get frightened

You can see my eyes, you can tell that I’m not lying

What sells is how Finn practically breaks down every single syllable: “I DON’T know WHY some TIMES I get FRIIIIGH tened.”

And outside of a short little keyboard solo, that’s pretty much all for “I Got You:” the first half of the subsequent verses describe how happy he is, the second half brings up an issue and the chorus is a total emotional breakdown. But that’s enough: “I Got You” topped the New Zealand & Australian charts, top 15 in the U.K. and Canada, and was probably the first Split Enz song that anybody here in the U.S. ever heard, though it only made #53 on the pop charts.

What I don’t know whether or not it’s all that remembered here, especially since it was eclipsed by the surprise success of Crowded House’s perfectly serviceable “Don’t Dream It’s Over” — also written and sung by Neil Finn — several years later.

