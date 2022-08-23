Certain Songs #2428: Split Enz – “Hello Sandy Allen”

Album: Time and Tide

While “I Got You” was their biggest and most enduring song, the Split Enz song that I well and truly loved the most was 1982’s much-more-obscure “Hello Sandy Allen,” which was based upon a true story. In 1981, Split Enz was a guest on Tom Synder’s Tomorrow show — Snyder had a shit-ton of punk and new wave artists on in those years — and the titular Sandy Allen was also a guest.

Neil Finn was so taken with Sandy Allen, he wrote a song about her. And it goes a little something like this:

Hello Sandy Allen

The world’s tallest woman

We made friends in New York

Don’t know if you’ll remember

I’m bound to say I felt uneasy

When I first laid eyes on you

But I liked the way you talked

Like a living hoper

Towering over our heads in more ways than one

The hand that shook my hand was awesome

It still amazes me

But I didn’t know any of this when I fell in love with “Hello Sandy Allen” the first time I heard it. Rather it was the opening of the song, an absolute hurricane of whirling Eddie Rayner keyboards, cracking Neil Finn guitar and Noel Crombie drum rolls that utterly blew me away from the start.

It also didn’t hurt that “Hello Sandy Allen” had a catchy chorus, and when you listened to the words, it was a genuine display of goodwill:

Hope you’re happy – Sandy Allen

Hope your garden is blooming

We’re all staring at the mirror

Tryin’ to put our faces on

Appearance never held you back

Must be when you’re number one

You don’t have to try so hard

After that first chorus, they return to the whirlwind opening, and follow that up with a near-psychedelic XTC-ish interlude where a echoing Finn murmurs “Hello Sandy Allen, hello Sandy Allen hello” before heading into the chorus again.

Also really helping is the ending, featuring more great drumming from Crombie and a jagged, searing guitar solo from Finn. It’s amazing from start to finish, and it was also the first of their singles since “I Got You” to totally stiff in their native New Zealand. How Allen felt about all of this, I couldn’t find.

Also, apparently Split Enz played the Warnors Theatre on this tour, in late June 1982. Because I didn’t go — I was probably saving up money for the US Festival — I totally forgot that it even happened, but more than one person brought it up, so I thought I’d mention it here.

