Certain Songs #2433: Spoon – “The Beast and Dragon, Adored”

After the critical if not commercial success of Kill The Moonlight, Spoon went back to the drawing board, and Britt Daniel and Jim Eno basically recorded nearly all of the follow-up, 2005’s Gimme Fiction by themselves. And with Eno limiting himself to the drums, Gimme Fiction is probably as close to a Britt Daniel solo album as we are going to get.

But not really, as Eno’s drums are as integral to Spoon as anything, especially on the opening track, “The Beast and Dragon, Adored.”

The final track written and recorded for Gimme Fiction, “The Beast and Dragon, Adored,” — a reference to a Jean Duvet engraving called “The Apocalypse: The Dragon with Two Horns and the Beast with Seven” — conflates the apocalypse with the writer’s block that Daniel suffered during the making of Gimme Fiction.

The beast and dragon, adored

You’ve been gone so long

Where you been for so long?

I went to places unknown

Rented a room

And I forgot my pen

Shook my twin

And I had to find the feelin’ again

Which makes sense, because there are very few things more apocalyptic to a creative than being blocked. Eno’s slow, measured beat adds the the feeling of dread, but it’s also a steady presence maybe showing the way out — forward, it’s always forward — especially on the chorus.

I got a feeling, it didn’t come free

I got a feeling, oh and then it got to me

When you don’t feel it, it shows they tear out your soul

And when you believe, they call it rock and roll

And when you believe, they call it rock and roll

Adding to apocalyptic side: the skronk guitar that Daniel plays throughout. Whether the random interjections of his crazed guitar represent the muse trying to break in or his frustration breaking out is unclear, but on a song that compares his muse the beast and dragon, I’m going to guess it’s the former. Though I’m probably wrong about all of it.

In any event, this awesomely doomy song is a great way to open the album, and I look forward to its inevitable inclusion of a future end title sequence of House of the Dragon.

“The Beast And Dragon, Adored”



“The Beast and Dragon, Adored Live on KCRW, 2007

https://www.youtube.com/[email protected]=25m25s

The Beast and Dragon, Adored, live on The Current, 2010



“The Beast And Dragon, Adored” Live on Austin City Limits, 2015



