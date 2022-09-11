Certain Songs #2444: “Squeeze – “F-Hole” / “Labelled With Love”

Album: East Side Story

Year: 1981

. . .

One of the things that has essentially been decimated by the streaming era is the sense of a pair of songs that absolutely belong together. Like, for example, how could you possible separate “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “With a Little Help For My Friends?” Or you know, the Abbey Road medley.

Sometimes, like with those two, or Elton John’s “Funeral For a Friend” / “Love Lies Bleeding,” or XTC’s “Summer Cauldron” / “Grass” they were so purposely intertwined, I just think of them as one song, no matter how musically disparate they were.

And believe you me, “F-Hole” and “Labelled With Love” are totally dissimilar.

“F-Hole” is a psychedelic menage of swirling strings — arranged by Del Newman — and an offbeat tombeat, over which Glenn Tilbrook sings about a love interest he alternately describes as “a total killer” but also who “looks like Bela Lugosi.”

It’s kinda cool and hypnotic, miles away from anything Squeeze had done previously, and they emphasize that after the second verse by completely dropping the bass and drums and having Tilbrook sing most of the third verse accompanied by the strings. When the rhythm section comes back in, it’s accompanied by some backward effects, which Tilbrook ignores while he sings the final verse.

Behind her velvet sofa

I found myself back sober

She kept an old acoustic

She never ever used it

A gift for me with a capo

A six string with an f-hole

We made the strangest couple

A Laurel and Hardy double

I learnt to play her favourite country songs

With one or two chords always going wrong

And just like that, “F-Hole” ends and “Labelled With Love” — clearly one of her favourite country songs — immediately starts up, with a slow and measured beat, piano and softly strummed acoustic guitar.

“Labelled With Love” is cry-in-your-glass tearjerker about an old woman who is looking back at her life through a whiskey haze, and features some of Chris Difford’s greatest lyrics, each couplet an entire film.

During the wartime, an American pilot

Made every air raid a time of excitement

She moved to his prairie and married the Texan

She learnt from a distance how love was a lesson He became drinker and she became mother

She knew that one day she’d be one or the other

He ate himself older, drunk himself dizzy

Proud of her features, she kept herself pretty

The killer part is the chorus, which features an echoing pedal steel that is even sadder than the words.

Drinks to remember I, me and myself

And winds up the clock and knocks dust from the shelf

Home is a love that I miss very much

So the past has been bottled and labelled with love

Here’s why “Labelled With Love” is so effective: Glen Tilbrook plays it totally straight. No irony, no condescension, no false twang in his voice. Just a gorgeous song that happens to be a country song.

And a smash country song, to boot. While I have trouble separating “F-Hole” from “Labelled With Love,” Squeeze themselves had no such compunction, releasing “Labelled With Love” as a single in the U.K., where it was their final top ten single, peaking at #4.

“F-Hole”



“Labelled With Love”



“F-Hole” / “Labelled With Love” Live in Ridgefield, CT, 2021



