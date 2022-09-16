Certain Songs #2449: St. Vincent – “… At The Holiday Party”

. . .

Album: Daddy’s Home

Year: 2021

. . .

Gotta say, it’s pretty funny/ballsy to release a song called “At The Holiday Party” smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic that basically wiped that concept from the face of the earth.

But other than that, “At The Holiday Party” is a deeply empathetic look at someone who is — as R.E.M. once sang — “alone in a crowd.”

And so, it starts out with some bongos and acoustic guitar as St. Vincent observes someone who is in more pain than they might want to admit.

At the holiday party

Red wine-lipped a little early

Reminiscin’ got us laughin’

And that’s when I saw your face crackin’

Smiles and smoke and screens

Your Gucci purse a pharmacy

Pretend to want these things

So no one sees you not gettin’

And at this point, the drums come in as Annie Clark glides into the chorus:

Not gettin’ what you need, need

Need, need

You can’t hide from me

On paper, this is nothing: but in the fact of the song, Clark just utterly kills it, stretching out each “nee-eeeeee-eeeeeeeee-eeeeeeeee-eeeeeeed” way past its breaking point. And then as the drums do a little build, the backing vocalists — Lynne Fiddmont & Kenya Hathaway — offer their support as she sings:

You

Can’t

Hide

From

Me

And this is followed by a surprisingly slinky horn line, after which everything breaks down for the second verse.

Are you still working on your screenplay

Or did those lights go out on Broadway?

Think if you can just keep spinning

You won’t miss what you’ve been missing

Pills and Juuls and speed

Your little purse a pharmacy

And hide behind these things

So no one sees you not getting Not gettin’ what you need, need

Need, need

You can’t hide from me

In an interview with Variety, Clark called “…At The Holiday Party” a “a feminine version of ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ for 2021.” And in the spirit of that song, she lets the Fiddmont & Hathaway take over the outtro, as their vocals get louder over the slinky hornline, as they offer an almost terrifying amount of empathy:

(You can’t hide from me, you can’t hide, you can’t hide, no, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, no, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, no, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, you can’t, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, no, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, you can’t, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, no, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide, you can’t hide, you can’t, you can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide from me)

(You can’t hide from me)

Given how much utter mental anguish that everybody has gone through in the past few years, this blanket admission of someone else’s pain would be overwhelming if it wasn’t so huge and gorgeous. Or maybe that makes it even more overwhelming.

Songs like “… At The Holiday Party” were a major factor in Daddy’s Home being critically acclaimed as one of 2021’s best albums, as well as topping the U.S. Indie Albums chart, making it o #2 on both the US Top Alternative & Top Rock Albums charts, as well as making it to #16 on the regular Billboard Albums chart. Oh, and #4 on the U.K. albums chart, as well.

“… At The Holiday Party”



“… At The Holiday Party” Live at Austin City Limits, 2021



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page