Certain Songs #2458: Steely Dan – “Show Biz Kids”

Because it was a different time, even as “Do it Again” and “Reelin’ in the Years” were ascending the singles charts and Can’t Buy A Thrill the album charts — where it only made it to #17, but cry no tears for the Steely Dan, as it eventually went platinum — Steely Dan were already working on the follow-up, 1973’s Countdown to Ecstasy, which was released a scant eight months after the debut.

This meant that instead of releasing the David Palmer sung “Dirty Work” as the third Can’t Buy a Thrill single — it was definitely an FM staple, and feels like it was an A-side all these years later — they went with the less surefire “Showbiz Kids,” a funky trance song. Which totally bombed, but I loved it.

“Show Biz Kids” was anchored by a passel of female background singers singing “lost wages” throughout the entire song. And I mean the entire song, to the point where they became just another hook. Meanwhile Donald Fagen & Walter Becker lead with the chorus.

While the poor people sleepin’

With the shade on the light

While the poor people sleepin’

All the stars come out at night

While the poor people sleepin’

With the shade on the light

While the poor people sleepin’

All the stars come out at night

It was noted then, and I’ll note it now, that this chorus bore a rhythmic resemblance to Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut,” but there were three distinct differences between the songs. The first was the aformentioned “lost wages” refrain; the second was the guitar, as they had ringer Rick Derringer pour slide guitar over every nook and cranny of the song; the third were the savage, sardonic lyrics.

They got the house on the corner

With the rug inside

They got the booze they need

All that money can buy

They got the shapely bodies

They got the Steely Dan T-shirt

And for the Coup de grâce

They’re outrageous

Oh, honey let me tell you

Unlike “Do it Again” and “Reeling in the Years,” which had very obvious verses and choruses, “Show Biz Kids” was fucking overload from start to finish, so circular that you were never sure where you were in the song, and even when they let Derringer take a solo, it didn’t jump out at you the way Denny Dias’s sitar solo on “Do It Again” or Elliott Randall’s for-the-ages guitar solos did on “Reeling in The Years.”

Not to mention the bridge, which had the entire second line edited out of the single, as was much of Derringer’s guitar solo.

Show business kids making movies of themselves

You know they don’t give a fuck about anybody else

You know you gonna

In any event, I liked it then and I love it now, especially as it collapses into utter chaos at the end, static and screams and harmonica and muttering.

That said, I was clearly in the minority at the time, as “Show Biz Kids” made it nowhere the top 40, topping out at #61. Honestly, I’m surprised that I even heard it at all, though top 40 was a much more regional thing back then than it is now, so perhaps KYNO was one of the few top 40 stations that actually played the thing, though not nearly as much as Steely Dan’s bigger singles, the biggest of which we’ll talk about tomorrow.

