Certain Songs #2460: Stephen Malkmus – “Jenny and the Ess-Dog”

Album: Stephen Malkmus

Year: 2001

. . .

To me, the clearest comp for Stephen Malkmus’ self-titled solo debut was Tom Verlaine’s self-titled solo debut in 1979. After all, both were hotshot guitarists who led bands with a second guitarist with whom they had fantastic musical chemistry.

However, there were also differences: I’m pretty sure that Television had broken up before I’d even heard Marquee Moon in the Autumn of 1978, while I spent the entire 1990s with Pavement, watching them make great record after great record, as well as Terror Twilight.

Which I think was the difference: because Television had broken up after just two records, Verlaine still hadn’t gotten their sound out of his system, and as we’ll discuss next year, his first two solo albums could have easily been the third & fourth Television albums, whereas Malkmus was eager to try new things. And so, Stephen Malkmus was absolutely fine, but I actually preferred Scott Kanneberg’s debut as Preston School of Industry, All This Sounds Gas, and feel that a new Pavement album that featured the best songs from Kanneberg’s record — “Falling Away,” “Encyclopedic Knowledge Of” and “Monkey Heart and The Horses Leg” — plus the best songs from Malkmus’ album would have been better than Terror Twilight.

Then they could have broken up. However, none of them were taking my advice. Which is a good thing, generally.

Anyways, my favorite song on either record was “Jenny and the Ess-Dog” — a title that might or might not be another Rush reference like the line about knowing Geddy Lee in “Stereo” — a story of a doomed relationship, which starts with Malkmus setting the scene over hooky, jangly guitars.

Jennifer dates a man in a ’60s cover band

He’s the Ess-dog, or Sean if you wish

She’s 18, he’s 31

She’s a rich girl, he’s the son

Of a Coca-Cola middle man Kiss when they listen

To “Brothers In Arms”

And if there’s something wrong with this

They don’t see the harm

In joining their forces and singing along

Even though it sounds vaguely anthemic, it’s honestly one of the funniest songs Malkmus ever wrote — there are whole other unwritten songs about Sean became known as “the Ess-Dog,” not to mention how they bonded over a Dire Straits album that as nearly as old as she was — and his phrasing on “son of a Coca-Cola middle man” is sublime. As are the details in the second verse, not to mention drummer John Boem’s unfussy tom work.

See those rings on her toes

Check that frisbee in his Volvo

It’s a Volvo with ancient plates

They’ve got a dog she named Trey

A retriever with a frayed bandanna around his neck Trey has a window into their relationship

The baby talk voices

And the post class-a nasal drip

But it all seems to function

At least in her dog’s mind

I mean, you can see every single one of those details, can’t you?

It’s also here where the song changes gear, we go from Malkmus’s omniscient P.O.V into the mind of the dog, Trey, who has basically one thought.

Let me out of here

Let me out of here

You got to let me out of here

You got to let me out of here

Let me out of here, out of here, out of here, out of here

Let me out of here

Running

Running

Running

Runninnnnnnnnnnng

As Malkmus sings from Trey’s perspective, he gets more and more crazier and desperate, and by the time he is screaming “running” with some great stop-time guitar and a guttural “runnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnninngggg” at the end, you already know that Jenny and Sean (or the Ess-Dog, if you wish) are totally fucked.

Jennifer left for school up in Boulder

And that Ess-dog came to visit when he could

But the strain was too much

They could not make up for distance

And the distance between their years Neither one listens

To “Brothers in Arms”

And the Ess-dog waits tables

And he sold his guitar

Jenny pledged Kappa and she started Pre-Law

And off came those awful toe rings

Off came those awful toe rings

The great thing about it is that while I love the story the song tells, I’ve never once wondered what happened to either Jenny or the Ess-dog after got on with their lives.

“Jenny and the Ess-Dog”



“Jenny and the Ess-Dog” Official Video



“Jenny and the Ess-Dog” live acoustic, 2001



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page