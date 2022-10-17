Certain Songs #2465: Stephen Malkmus – “Come Get Me”

Album: Groove Denied

Year: 2019

. . .

While 2018’s Sparkle Hard was the full-band album that Stephen Malkmus released after a four-year absence, the album he originally wanted to release was eventually called Groove Denied, which consisted of synth-oriented songs he’d been working on for years. This so freaked out Matador — who’d been releasing Malkmus’s records for 25 years — that the record label president flew out to Portland personally to reject the record.

Naturally, Malkmus had fallen prey to the Young/Mould Corollary to the Townshend Rule: not only will a great guitarist eventually make a synth-oriented record, the record label will likely freak out when it happens.

It all worked out in the end: Malkmus went into the studio with the Jicks for 2018’s Sparkle Hard, and Matador put out Groove Denied in 2019, which was the fastest follow-up for Malkmus since Wowee Zowee came out in 1995.

Everybody wins!

And honestly, I think that Matador’s initial rejection of Groove Denied was more about timing than anything else. And maybe sound: Groove Denied is absolutely a late-night, home-recorded record. What we used to call “lo-fi.” That said, my favorite song off of the record isn’t so far different from what Pavement was doing in the earliest recordings. Sure, there’s synth and drum machines, but the sound is fuzzy and compressed in the same way that, say, “Heckler Spray” from Perfect Sound Forever was.

Won’t somebody come get me?

I’m all alone here

I can’t see any reason to wallow

In this decanter stowed away

Park in the long term

(I need shade)

Loving the sunburn

(You need change)

Won’t you come get me?

Two major differences, of course: 30 years of improvements in recording technology and Malkmus’s allowing himself to write pretty melodies in a way that he didn’t really do in those pre-Slanted and Enchanted recordings.

In any event, “Come Get Me” is among Malkmus’s prettiest songs, with all of that prettiness slashed at and disfigured by fuzzy synths, rumbly drum machines and searing guitars.

As if in response to the artificial sounds on Groove Denied, Malkmus followed it up with his third album in as many years, the folky Traditional Techniques, which had the poor luck to come out in March 2020, though weirdly enough, the quieter acoustic songs did kind of fit a moment in time where we were all suddenly shut in. Pavement was supposed to reunite in 2020, but it got pushed back a year, and turned into their second full-blown reunion tour, which is happening as I write these words.

Whether or not this will result in the first Pavement album of the century is doubtful — especially given that Spiral Stairs just release a solo album — but eternal springs hope. That said, no matter what Malkmus does next, I’ll be listening.

“Come Get Me” lyric video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page