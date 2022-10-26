Certain Songs #2472: Steve Earle – “CCKMP”

Album: I Feel Alright

Year: 1996

. . .

While Copperhead Road showed a path forward for Steve Earle, it was nearly a decade before he well and truly walked it. Made under the cloud of his coke and smack addictions, neither 1990’s The Hard Way and 1991’s stopgap live album Shut Up and Die Like an Aviator — both titles alluding to his fucked-up life — went anywhere, and neither did Earle.

Well, that’s not true: he went to jail in 1993 on drugs and weapons charges and at that particular rock bottom, got his shit together. I’ve been reading a poorly-written biography about Earle, and he was pretty fucked up for a very long time, and when he got his shit together, he was still in terrible shape for quite some time. Which is probably why his first sober release, 1995’s Train-A-Comin’ was a low-key, acoustic affair, featuring a bunch his older songs as well as covers.

Which is why 1996’s full-band I Feel Alright felt like his true comeback: all of the songs were new, and while titles like “I Feel Alright” and “The Unrepentant” made it seem like he’d gotten over it, there was also the utterly dark “CCKMP,” which was clearly written smack in the middle of, well, smack.

Yeah, cocaine cannot kill my pain

Cocaine cannot kill my pain

Cocaine cannot kill my pain

Like a freight train through my vein

Cocaine cannot kill my pain Now whiskey got no hold on me

Whiskey got no hold on me

Whiskey got no hold on me

Left them chains in Tennessee

Whiskey got no hold on me

“CCKYMP” is a real folk blues, with Earle’s lovely picked guitar and what I think is a harmonium accompanying him, as he goes through a litany of things that he claims aren’t fucking him up, even if you know they are, as the music and his mood get darker and darker, and eventually, it gets to the point where he doesn’t even wanna fuck.

Now don’t come knocking on my door

Girl, don’t come knocking on my door

Don’t come knocking on my door

Even that won’t work no more

Don’t come knocking on my door

At this point, we’re now in the darkest timeline, no holds barred, time for the painful truth, in plain English, all more the scarier because he’s not singing in the past tense. We’re right there with him.

‘Cause heroin’s the only thing

Heroin’s the only thing

Heroin’s the only thing

The only gift the darkness brings

Heroin’s the only thing

At this point, he’s swallowing his words as they echo into the abyss, because he’s admitting it and covering it up all at the same time. Like even though you know he’s singing it sober, he’s traveled back into the pits of his addiction and you can see and feel the pain and despair, and he knows damn straight that you don’t want to see it, and he doesn’t want you to see it, either, as the song drops down to just his whispered voice and guitar, everybody else long gone: just Steve, his guitar, and a roomful of discarded needles.

Guess you’d best leave me alone

Guess you’d best leave me alone

Guess you’d best leave me alone

At least until these blues have gone

Guess you’d best leave me alone

There’s no redemption in “CCKMP:” the only way you know that Steve Earle the singer got better is because you know that Steve Earle the person got better. But that’s outside of the song, and only marginally makes it alright, because you can feel how tenuous his recovery still was.

“CCKMP”



“CCKMP” Live at the Montreux Jazz Festival



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page