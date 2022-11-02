Certain Songs #2477: Steve Earle – “21st Century Blues”

Album: The Low Highway

In the past 15 years or so, Steve Earle has continued to walk his own idiosyncratic path, mixing genre exercises, song cycles and tribute albums — his mentors Towns Van Zandt, Guy Clark & Jerry Jeff Walker, and sadly, his son, Justin Townes Earle — with albums the featured his usual mix of hard rock, folk, country and blues.

So far as I can tell, there hasn’t been a bad one in the bunch, and they contain memorable songs, like “21st Century Blues,” my highlight from 2013’s The Low Highway, and one of the more biting songs Earle has ever written.

Here I am in the 21st century

I have to say it ain’t as cool as I hoped it would be

No man on the moon, nobody on Mars

Where the hell is my flying car?

Ain’t nothing even like a teletransporter so far It’s hard times in the new millennium

Getting by on just the bare minimum

Everything to lose and nothing to spare

Going to hell and nobody cares

Ain’t the future that Kennedy promised me

In the 21st century

Anchored by a jangling 12-string electric guitar and colored by Eleanor Whitmore’s soaring fiddle, “21st Century Blues” contrasts classic sci-fi tropes, hippie utopianism and a clear-eyed vision of the world as it was at the time.

Finally come to the Age of Aquarius

And if we live through the Mayan apocalypse

There’ll be pie in the sky above Lemonade Springs

A god-damn American utopian dream

If you believe that, then you’re more optimistic than me Lights out in the heart of America

No love in a time of hysteria

It’s head for the hills, every man for himself

Nobody helping out nobody else

Ain’t the way that the Maharishi said it would be

In the 21st century

As “21st Century Blues” progresses you start noticing the overdrive from the always-great Will Rigby and the coloring organ from soon-to-be-ex-wife Alison Moorer, and some psychedelic lead guitar from Chris Masterson all of which comes to a stop so that Earle can ask something from all of us.

Pray for guidance, beg forgiveness

Vote for change and hope they find this

Only thing I know for sure is

This builds to a final verse that is kind of an echo of “The Revolution Starts Now,” a tiny bit of positivism that in retrospect might ring a bit hollow, even if we can still maybe get out of the even worse bind we’re currently in, where Democracy itself seems to be on the ballot.

We stand now on the verge of history

The world can be anything that we want it to be

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

When there’s a fire, there’s a spark

Out in the streets, downtown in the park

Baby, the future’s just waiting on you and me

In the 21st century

In the 21st century

I guess we’ll find out next week, though, won’t we?

Anyways, by this time, Steve Earle was charting in four different places, as The Low Highway made #4 on US Folk, #10 on US Indie, #12 on the Country and #39 on the Billboard 200 albums charts.

“21st Century Blues”



“21st Century Blues” Live at WFMU, 2013



