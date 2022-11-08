Certain Songs #2482: The Steve Miller Band – “Jet Airliner”

Album: Book of Dreams

Year: 1977

. . .

So I never bought any Steve Miller Band albums, so it wasn’t until I did my usual half-ass research for this post that I realized that two out of the three singles from Book of Dreams were covers. One of those was the ebullient “Jungle Love,” and the other was “Jet Airliner,” which is second after “Take The Money and Run” for my favorite Steve Miller Band song.

But while “Jet Airliner” was a cover, it was quite literally a cover of a song that nobody had ever heard before: because of a contract dispute, the guy who wrote the song, Paul Pena, never got to release it on his own, and “Jet Airliner” made it to Miller via Miller’s old keyboardist, Ben Sidran, while Pena’s — which is pretty fucking great — languished in the vaults until the year 2000. I wonder if Pena was a bit steamed when he realized that Miller substantially rewrote the verses.

Leavin’ home, out on the road

I’ve been down before

Ridin’ along on this big ol’ jet plane

I’ve been thinkin’ about my home

But my love light seems so far away

And I feel like it’s all been done

Somebody’s tryin’ to make me stay

You know I’ve got to be movin’ on

But given that “Jet Airliner” has been on records that have sold over 20 million copies, I somehow doubt Pena cared that much. Miller’s version starts off with a honking guitar riff echoing Pena’s followed by a longish section where it’s just his guitar being strummed, like he forgot the first verse or something. Maybe he’s giggling to himself because he snuck “love light” into yet another song this deep into the 1970s.

Goodbye to all my friends at home

Goodbye to people I’ve trusted

I’ve got to go out and make my way

I might get rich, you know, I might get busted

But my heart keeps calling me backwards

As I get on the 707

Ridin’ high, I got tears in my eyes

You know you got to go through hell

Before you get to heaven

Lyrically, “Jet Airliner” is about a guy who is torn between his past and his future — and you know that the future is going to win, because he’s on the damn plane — a totally relatable scenario, though not as relatable as the insanely hooky chorus. Everybody sing:

Big ol’ jet airliner

Don’t carry me too far away

Oh, oh, big ol’ jet airliner

‘Cause it’s here that I’ve got to stay

I don’t know who’s doing the harmonies — could just be Steve multitracking, and the wiki pages are no help — but they’re just aces throughout, especially on the final verse.

Touchin’ down in New England town

Feel the heat comin’ down

I’ve got to keep on keepin’ on

You know the big wheel keeps on spinnin’ around

And I’m goin’ with some hesitation

You know that I can surely see

That I don’t want to get caught up in any of that

Funky shit goin’ down in the city

It’s those last two lines, of course, that jump out at me: the weird-ass phrasing of “dooonnnt want to get caught up in any of that”, and the fact that the single substituted “funky kicks” for “funky shit.” In fact, along with cutting out the long wordless strummy part at the beginning, the substitution of “kicks” for “shit” was how you knew whether you were listening to the single or the album version.

And in 1977, if you were listening to the radio, you were going to hear “Jet Airliner,” because it was Miller’s fourth straight smash single, peaking at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and helping drive Book of Dreams to #3 on the album charts.

“Jet Airliner”



