Certain Songs #2486: Steve Wynn – “Silver Lining”

Album: Sweetness And Light

Year: 1998

. . .

Steve Wynn followed his initial two albums, 1990’s Kerosene Man and 1992’s Dazzling Display with 1993’s slightly quieter Fluorescent and 1996’s slightly noisier Melting In The Dark, two records I really didn’t get at the time, and most certainly didn’t have any songs that killed me.

Which is why I was pleasantly surprised when I put on 1998’s Sweetness and Light — featuring a ridiculous and hilarious cover of Wynn romping in a field — and the first thing I heard was the unforgiving four-on-the-floor drumming of Linda Pitmon, who used to drum in a band called Zuzu’s Petals, but has spent the past 25 years co-piloting Steve Wynn’s music and his life. Also helping, Wynn’s guitars, both on the jagged hook that reoccurs throughout, and the jangle he puts on the verses.

Just out of JFK

The turbulence

Was terrifying

I closed my eyes

And did my best

To shake my fear of flying

I’m not so heroic

Cavalier

Or even stoic

You want catastrophe?

It’s nothing that you’d want to see

I’m not a good flyer. I’m just not a big fan of be cooped up in a whooshing tube for several hours. But of course, the miracle and reward is that when you finally get out of that tube, you’re somewhere else entirely. Hopefully. But maybe not.

Just over Wichita

The flight attendant

Started screaming

I placed my head

Between my knees

And I started dreaming

I don’t set examples

Bad excuses

Always ample

You want calamity

It’s nothing that you’d want to see



Of course, what makes “Silver Lining” so cool is the contrast between the horrific flight Wynn is describing and the “don’t worry be happy” call-and-response lyrics of the chorus, with backing vocalists Dave Rave, Lauren Agnelli and, of course Pitmon a heavenly host of angels trying to distract him from his impending doom.

(Look over there)

The sun is shining

(Breaking the clouds)

That blocked the way

(Look over there)

A silver lining

(Right over there)

Well, look at that!

Hell, even Wynn is having fun for a second when he sings “well, look at that.” And all of this is given even more layers by an absolutely harmony-drenched bridge where Wynn declares “Nothing’s ever gonna save me / Nothing’s ever gonna change” whereupon he straps the guitar back on for one more horrifying verse, because apparently this flight was five fucking hours of pure terror. No thanks.

Just shy of LAX

The preacher

Led us all in prayer

I had objections

But decided

That I wouldn’t dare

I’m not ordinary

Evidence

Is quite contrary

You want catastrophe

It’s nothing that you’d want to see

I love the humble brag in “evidence is quite contrary,” I guess that the plane landed, though at the fade, all we hear are the backing vocals and Wynn’s stinging guitar, so we’re not sure. Maybe he’s narrating the whole thing from the grave, or maybe, like the Cat Burglars, he has multiple lives.

One thing for sure: this song would totally freak me out if it wasn’t for the matter-of-fact Wynn sings those verses. Oh, and the drumming. In any event, it all added up to my favorite Steve Wynn song since “Black” from the final Dream Syndicate album.

“Silver Lining”



“Silver Lining” live in Germany, 1999



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page