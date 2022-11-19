Certain Songs #2488: Steve Wynn – “There Will Come A Day”

Album: Here Come The Miracles

Year: 2001

Of course, it’s possible that I kept playing Here Come The Miracles in order to get to its last song, the joyful singalong “There Will Come a Day,” which just might be my favorite song of his entire solo career.

Kicking off with a classic chord progression and featuring Chris Cacavas — who’d been playing with Wynn since the Danny & Dusty days — doubling both organ and piano, “There Will Come a Day” features a bluesy garage-folk sound over which Wynn decides he’s had enough.

I was thinking of my troubles

As people sometimes will

Everyone who had done me wrong

And those who would wrong me still

And in a fit of desperation

I found myself on my knees

Wishing pain and suffering

On all my enemies

And with drummer Linda Pitmon and bassist Dave DeCastro driving the mid-tempo groove, he details exactly what he wants to do those enemies.

I prayed for loss of limb

And lingering disease

Of blight and devastation

And assorted miseries

But as I made my wishes

And as I cast my spells

I stopped myself and said a prayer

And said these words to myself

And that prayer turns out to be one of the most infectious choruses that Wynn will ever write, a fantastic ode to patience and karma, with much of the band singing harmony.

There will come a day

There will come a day

When all of the evil

Will be washed away

The patient will be rewarded

And their tormentors will pay

There will come a day, lord

There will come a day

After that, Chris Brokaw, who’d been lurking around the edges of the song, takes a long slide guitar solo, leading to a somewhat quieter where Wynn basically repeats the the first half of the first verse and the last half of the second verse, getting us right back to the chorus, and more importantly the coda, which is basically this: Wynn, now joined by everybody in the band, and a few others, singing “there will come a day” over and over and over and over and over while both Brokaw and Cacavas solo their hearts out, but still totally overcome by the massed vocals. Everybody sing!

In the end, as the song finally ends, everybody gives themselves and each other a round of applause, because they fucking well deserve one.

“There Will Come a Day”



“There Will Come a Day” Live acoustic with Chris Cacavas, 2018



