Certain Songs #2489: Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3 – “What Comes After”

Album: Static Transmission

Year: 2003

. . .

If the last song on the 2001’s Here Comes The Miracles was called “There Will Come a Day,” the opening track of the next album, 2003’s Static Transmission felt like it was an answer song, even if it really wasn’t. Instead, “What Comes After” was more about having the maturity — the grace — to accept change in all of its myriad forms.

All the stores have long since shut

Broken windows boarded up

Never had the heart to tear it down

To tear it down Everything is laid out wide

And I’ve got nothing left but time

To think that such a day would once terrify

I can’t believe it now

An absolutely gorgeous ballad dominated by the keyboards of Chris Cacavas and featuring an alternately stately and explosive drum part from Linda Pitmon, “What Comes After” lives and dies on its chorus, as bittersweet and memorable as anything in Wynn’s canon.

Time gives all that it takes

Time leaves nothing in its wake

And I am ready for what comes after

For what comes after

It goes without saying that as the song progresses that it gets bigger while still remaining in ballad territory, and at no point relies on tempo changes or guitar solos or pretty much anything but its etherial chorus.

“What Comes After”



