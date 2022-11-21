Certain Songs #2490: Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3 – “Amphetamine”

Album: Static Transmission

Year: 2003

. . .

The hot streak initiated by Here Comes The Miracles continued on Steve Wynn’s next album, 2003’s Static Transmission, which was credited to Steve Wynn & The Miracle 3. Naturally, the Miracle 3 had four people: long-time accomplices Linda Pitmon on drums, Bob DeCastro on bass, hot shot guitarist Jason Victor — who would eventually join Wynn in The Dream Syndicate 3.0 — and Chris Cacavas on keyboards (though the album does say “with” in his credit, so I guess technically, he wasn’t a Miracle 3, but I’m not going to let that get in the way of a cheap joke).

And so it should surprise noone that my favorite song on Static Transmission was the one that both prefigured the new Dream Syndicate while going all the way back to The Days of Wine and Roses. That would be the rip-roaring “Amphetamine,” which started off with noisy, scratchy rhythm guitar from Wynn, and was both musically and lyrically what you want a song called “Amphetamine” to be.

On the seventh hour of the seventh day

The seventh son was looking for a seventh-stage getaway

The word came down from a blinding light

You got one chance, you’d better do it right

Of corse, by the time Wynn starts singing that verse, Victor has already kicked out some electric razor blade hot wire leads, setting the stage for Wynn’s tale of speed and dange.

I was driving down on the 101

It was late at night and I was thinking ’bout the things that I’d done

All of my regrets and and all of my fears

I was slipping the car from gear to gear to gear Man, I really got going, started picking up speed

I hit 135 and I had everything that I’d need

Started shaking bad, fearing for my life

I let go of the wheel and I flew into the night

And just like that, it’s solo time. First Wynn recreates flying off into the night, and then, he and Jason do a twin guitar lead like they’re the boys who just sped back into town, before both taking off into their own directions, with Victor doing everything he can to reduce his guitar and your speakers to a pile of ashes, just a fucking fantastic pile on debris setting up the last verses.

God bless the child, god bless his soul

God perish the idea that he will die before he’s old

Gotta be cool, you gotta behave

Man, there’ll be time for that when I’m lying in my grave You gotta watch your step, or you gonna lose your way

Take heed of your elders, do everything they say

Yeah, I gotta watch out for the man who tolls the bells

But if I fear for the devil and I fear for myself Lord I’m gonna have to fear for everybody else

That last long line was accompanied by a massive, pounding Pitmon tom beat, after which everybody starts singing what I think is “na na na na na na yeah!” as Wynn sings the outro verses, always ending with “I’m gonna live / Until the day I die”

After that, it’s just the backing vocals singing “na na na na na yeah” until “Amphetamine” finally fades out. To get a good idea of how much madness this all is, check out the live at KEXP video below. It’s fantastic.

“Amphetamine”



“Amphetamine” Live on KEXP, 2011



