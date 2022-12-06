Certain Songs #2500: Stevie Wonder – “Superstition”

Album: Talking Book

Year: 1972

. . .

Poor Jeff Beck. He’d made a deal with Stevie Wonder that he would play guitar on Wonder’s next album and Wonder would write him a song. The problem is, that song was “Superstition,” which, once Stevie recorded it — without Beck, hilariously enough, because the clavinet riff that dominated the song rocked so hard it precluded the need for guitars — Motown knew it was going to be a big hit, the first return on their brand-new massive investment in the now-fully-adult Wonder. So, tough luck Jeff Beck, who was understandably pissed, as was his record label.

However, the rest of us totally won, because “Superstition” is an absolute banger from start to finish, opening with a funkily ramshackle beat by Wonder (at least one account of this song has the opening drum beat improvised by Beck, but c’mon!), and almost instantly going into the now-iconic clavinet riff, each of of the notes hitting harder than the previous one. Also hitting hard: Wonder’s lyrics.

Very superstitious

Writing’s on the wall

Very superstitious

Ladder’s about to fall

Thirteen month old baby

Broke the looking glass

Seven years of bad luck

The good things in your past

About halfway through the verse, a horn section comes in — Trevor Lawrence on tenor sax & Steve Maidao on trumpet — both echoing the clavinet riff and augmenting it, driving the song even harder, all of which comes to a head on the chorus.

When you believe in things

That you don’t understand

Then you suffer

Superstition ain’t the way

As one final extra added touch, there’s a quick stop-time bit before he belts out “superstition ain’t the way,” with the grit and vigor of an ancient bluesman whose lived his whole life following one superstition after another before realizing that it well and truly wasn’t the way.

The last minute or so of “Superstition” is a panopoly of horn riffs and drum rolls bouncing against each other, all kept in check by that unearthly clavinet riff, which always felt on the verge of exploding out of your speakers while also keeping the song together. Just fantastic from start to finish.

But, of course, you already knew that. “Superstition” was Wonder’s second #1 single on the Hot 100 (as well as #1 R&B and #11 on the UK charts) and well and truly kickstarted his imperial period, which is a weird thing to say about a guy who’d already had a dozen top 10 singles in the first decade of his career. But it’s true: starting with “Superstition,” he had a run from 1972-1977 where eight out of nine singles in a row made the top 10. And given that this was the prime AM radio period of my life, you’ll be reading about most of those songs — plus others — in the next week or so.

“Superstition” Official Music Video



“Superstition” Live 1974



“Superstition” live with Jeff Beck at the Rock Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

https://open.spotify.com/user/barefootjim/playlist/70M4k1EAu1HgwU8fkm88g9

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page