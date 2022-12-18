Certain Songs #2511: Stevie Wonder – “As”

Album: Songs in the Key of Life

“As” is one of those songs that takes a while to get going, but by the time it ends, it’s reached such a peak that I think it’s my second-favorite Stevie Wonder song — after “Living For The City” — and is absolutely my favorite Stevie Wonder love song. Of which, you might have noticed, there are a shit-ton of.

And so “As” — named after the first word of the song instead of the my important word — starts out almost like a lounge song, Stevie’s electric piano and special guest Herbie Hancock’s electric piano playing around each other, as well as Nathan Watts’ basss, while Wonder sings the opening verse.

As around the sun, the earth knows she’s revolving

And the rosebuds know to bloom in early May

Just as hate knows love’s the cure

You can rest your mind assure

That I’ll be loving you always

As now can’t reveal the mystery of tomorrow

But in passing, will grow older every day

Just as all is born is new

Do know what I say is true

That I’ll be loving you always

It’s on the first chorus where the initial genius of “As” first peeks out. Plenty of people talk about loving someone always or forever, but Stevie has decided to show examples of what “always” means. And so with Stevie singing “always” as counterpoint, backing vocalist Mary Lee Whitney — the only person I could find credited for this song, even though it sounds like a full choir, so I guess she’s multitracked — gives us a few definitions.

(Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky) Always

(Until the ocean covers every mountain high) Always

(Until the dolphin flies and parrots live at sea) Always

(Until we dream of life and life becomes a dream)

And then, after the second verse, it becomes a whole bunch of definitions, including some newer ones, with his counterpoint of “allll-ways” getting stretched out over into the next line.

Until the day is night and night becomes the day) Always

(Until the trees and seas just up and fly away) Always

(Until the day that eight times eight times eight is four) Always

(Until the day that is the day that are no more) Did you know you’re loved by somebody?

(Until the day the earth starts turning right to left) Always

(Until the earth just for the sun denies itself) I’ll be loving you forever

(Until dear Mother Nature says her work is through) (Always)

(Until the day that you are me and I am you) Always

(Until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky) Always

(Until the ocean covers every mountain high ) Always

After this second chorus, there is a very very long solo from Herbie Hancock, because you don’t get Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock in the same room without somebody taking a solo, and it also connects “As” to the jazzier songs from early on in the record, and while it meanders a bit longer than you might have wanted, that’s also part of the charm, too, especially with the heavenly choir going “mmmmm-mmmmmm-mmmmm” and clapping their hands in the background.

After that, Stevie makes a choice to sing the final verse in his gritty voice, the one that made the final verse of “Living For The City” so awesome, and it adds one more level of intensity to a song that is already about forever.

We all know sometimes life’s hates and troubles

Can make you wish you were born in another time and space

But you can bet your life times that and twice its double

That God knew exactly where he wanted you to be placed

So make sure when you say you’re in it, but not of it

You’re not helping to make this earth a place sometimes called Hell

Change your words into truth and then change that truth into love

And maybe our children’s grandchildren

And their great-grandchildren will tell

I’ll be loving you

And at this point the chorus kicks in, but now Wonder isn’t just singing the counterpoints, he’s also singing the leads, going over each and every thing in his litany of things that would have to happen before he felt out of love with you. And it’s fucking awesome, as he glides over the backing vocals, punctuating each line with an enthusiastic “loving you!” until he finally stops with one last long “alllll-wayyyyyyyssssss” while the backing vocalists — now accompanied by the guitar leads of Dean Parks — take the song through its fade.

“As” was released in late 1977 as the final single from Songs in the Key of Life, but at 3:27, that single cut nearly four minutes from the song, and “As” is the kind of song that needs sprawl to be effective, and, as a result, it didn’t even make the top 30, topping out at #36, which was four slots worse than “Another Star,” which had also been released as a single, topped out.

These were the first two singles of Stevie Wonder to not make the top 20 since early 1972, and it more of a blip than a harbinger: every album he released for the next decade would have at least one top five single, and some of them (“Master Blaster (Jammmin’))” were pretty good and others (“I Just Called to Say I Love You”) weren’t. And of course, as icons so often do, his production slowed down as the marketplace moved on, though he continues to occasionally release new music.

I’ll admit that I’ve missed most of it, but that doesn’t matter, because by the time he turned 30, Stevie Wonder had already released enough amazing music for a lifetime.

