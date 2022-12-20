Certain Songs #2512: The Stone Roses – “I Wanna Be Adored”

Album: The Stone Roses

It probably doesn’t seem like it could be possible, but I think I was just a little bit burnt out on listening to music at the end of 1989. Maybe because Sedan Delivery I was in full swing, and nothing could ever be as fun as making music. And so, because of that, it took me a little while to actually warm to The Stone Roses, because I wasn’t giving it the attention that it eventually deserved.

Which seems weird, now, I know, as it eventually became my favorite album of a year that also included New York, Paul’s Boutique, The Mekons Rock ‘n’ Roll, Doolittle, Three Feet High and Rising, and Full Moon Fever.

Anyways, The Stone Roses starts with nearly thirty seconds of atmospheric static until finally Mani’s bassline emerges like headlights in the fog, followed by John Squire’s twirling guitar, Reni’s kickdrum leading into a full beat, followed by a long, arcing guitar line from Squire, and finally, nearly two minutes, Ian Brown deigns to sing.

And lyrically, that’s pretty much it. But Squire’s guitar, weaving in and out of Brown’s vocals, is incredible, instantly bringing up, well, you know, Johnny Fucking Marr. Though Marr wouldn’t have ever thought about doing a song that nicks from the “Peter Gunn Theme” riff.

And in fact, even as Brown stops demanding to be adored and claims that you already adore him, it’s really Squire’s guitar that you’re adoring, as he alternates little riffs and hooks and leads and squiggles with big crashing chords, a fucking masterclass without ever really seeming like he’s showing off.

As an album opener, “I Wanna Be Adored” is as audacious as it is successful, leaving you wanting more. “I Wanna Be Adored” was released as the fourth single from The Stone Roses and made #20 on the UK charts and #18 on the U.S. Alternative charts.

