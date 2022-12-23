Certain Songs #2515: The Stone Roses – “I Am The Resurrection”

Album: The Stone Roses

Year: 1989

. . .

I got lucky at least twice during the CD era. In late 1991, I got a copy of Nirvana’s Nevermind that ended with “Something in The Way,” and not “Endless, Nameless.” This was good, because I often played Nevermind on repeat, and “Endless Nameless” would have fucked that right up. Equally good was the fact that I bought the first U.S. pressing of The Stone Roses, which didn’t have the tedious “Fools Gold” appended to it. (I know, all y’all love “Fools Gold,” but not this kid.)

This meant that my version of The Stone Roses — sitting right here on my desk as I write this — ended with the monumental “I Am The Resurrection” a track where you could literally see their entire musical direction change, even if I didn’t quite realize that at the time. I mean, I knew of their relationship to the “Madchester” scene, but because I have long had an aversion at being forced to dance to “dance music,” (I spent my entire 20s dancing to anything that was played in front of me) (which mostly happened to be rock ‘n’ roll of various forms, because I’m me) and most of The Stone Roses was transcendent psychedelic jangle pop.

As was the first half of “I Am The Resurrection,” which starts with Reni doing a straight-up four on the floor with his snare leading the way, followed by Mani’s bass and Ian Brown doing a straight-up dis track.

Down down, you bring me down

I hear you knocking down my door and I can’t sleep at night

Your face, it has no place

No room for you inside my house I need to be alone

And at that point, John Squire’s guitar zooms in from heaven as they steam into the chorus.

Don’t waste your words

I don’t need anything from you

I don’t care where you’ve been

Or what you plan to do

And with Squire now firmly onboard, adding commentary at every single turn, “I Am The Resurrection” steams through verses and choruses, finally hitting its money shot when Brown declares to all the world his divine divinity.

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like

Ok then, Jesus. That said, it’s as awesome as it is arrogant, and one of the greatest moments on The Stone Roses is John Squire starting a thin chiming guitar solo as Brown is holding out “liiiiiiiiiiiikkee”, and in fact, just in case you missed it the first time, they do it one last time, and the last time that Brown is heard singing on the album.

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like

I am the resurrection and I am the life

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like

After that, “I Am The Resurrection” builds up and apparently ends. But, of course it doesn’t. Instead it concludes with a long, well-planned multi-part guitar solo.

The first part is starts off with some nice bass runs from Mani as Reni switches into the the Madchester beat — the 60s-inspired drum where the drummer hits the snare drum more times than is strictly necessary — as Squire piles licks and chords and notes and every other fucking thing he can think of while Mani and Reni keep up their relentless groove. There’s also what sounds like some screaming in the background, like they locked Ian Brown in the control booth while the other three jammed it out.

It ends with a great rave-up as Squire piles notes on top of of each other, finally outlasting the rhythm section once and for all as guitar spirals back to the heaven from whence it came.

For reasons, I guess, “I Am The Resurrection” was the final single released from The Stone Roses. This would be March 1992, nearly three years after the album initially came out. This was a clear indication that all was not well in difficult second album land, as we’ll discuss tomorrow.

“I Am The Resurrection”



“I Am The Resurrection” Live in Blackpool, 1989



