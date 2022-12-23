Certain Songs #2516: The Stone Roses – “Ten Storey Love Song”

Album: Second Coming

Year: 1994

. . .

In hindsight, it’s possible that The Stone Roses were fucked no matter what they did for their second album. Not everybody recovers from a stunning debut album: for every Led Zeppelin and R.E.M., whose stunning first albums were just the beginning, there are a thousand Violents Femmes and Bostons and Englishes Beat, who never even came close to their debuts.

That said, the five years between 1989’s The Stone Roses and 1994’s Second Coming was an exceptionally long time in popular music: not only had Kurt Cobain come and gone, and gangsta rap had become ascendant, but the Madchester scene with which the Stone Roses were affiliated had basically burnt out, the entire city having been overrun by the Gallagher Brothers, who took what the Stone Roses had taken from the Smiths and doubled down on the arrogance by spreading it to a pair of feuding brothers.

And so the usual record company lawsuits and studio perfectionism (at least 3470 hours in the studio according to one report) and death of friends and new families all compounded to make the release of Second Coming that much more fraught. Not fraught like Chinese Democracy or Black Messiah, or that (I guess never-appearing) followup to The Meadowlands, but fraught nonetheless. Because The Stone Roses had never stopped sounding great, even as the music scene changed all around it.

And the title of the opening track said everything about where they were. If the last song on The Stone Roses proclaimed “I Am The Resurrection” then Second Coming’s opening track “Breaking into Heaven” suggested that a serious fall had happened in the interim. And while I presume they thought it was funny to open that track by making us wait five minutes longer through a sea of ambient noise and random drumbeats, the joke wore thin pretty fast, even if the song itself was good enough.

And that’s thing: Second Coming was good enough. And good enough might have been good enough had it come out in 1991 and they did a third album in 1992, but good enough turned out to not be good enough after a five-year wait. What we wanted was transcendence, and the noisy hard rock that dominated many of the tracks had some amazing guitar, but not enough nearly memorable tunes.

So what happened? If you look at the track credits, Squire is credited as writing every song, while Ian Brown is a songwriter on only three of the 12 songs, whereas the credits of every song on The Stone Roses had both men writing every tune. And while I spent each of the past four posts marveling at Squire’s guitar playing, it was always in the context of those gorgeous tunes, which might have need Brown’s input.

That said, the best song on the album, “Ten Storey Love Song,” — which would have been a highlight of The Stone Roses as well — was written by only Squire, so what do I know? Well, I know this, when Ian Brown comes in after a bit of fanfare and sings the opening lyrics while Squire does harmonies with his guitar, my heart swells a bit.

When your heart is black and broken

And you need a helping hand

When you’re so much in love

You don’t know just how much you can stand When your questions go unanswered

And the silence is killing you

Take my hand baby I’m your man

I got loving enough for two

All of this leads to yet another memorable chorus, which takes up residence in your head and refuses to let go.

Ten storey love song

I built this thing for you

Who can take you higher than twin peak mountain blue?

Oh well, I built this thing for you

And I love you true

It’s almost like John Squire wrote it as a taunt to those of us who wanted more of The Stone Roses. Like “haha, instead of all of the Zep-ish guitar noodling I want to do, I could still do this at any time.” To which I respond — especially during the gorgeous guitar solo — YES PLEASE, MORE OF THIS, PLEASE! But, of course, to deaf ears. That said, I clearly wasn’t the only one: “Ten Storey Love Song” went to #11 in the U.K. However, that wasn’t nearly as high as the first single, “Love Spreads” which took its Zep-ish guitar noodling to #2 in the U.K. and #2 on the U.S. alt charts, on which “Ten Storey Love Song” never even appeared.

So once again, what do I know? You don’t have to answer that.

Well, I do know this: Shortly after Second Coming came out, Reni left the band, and while they got a replacement, John Squire left in 1996 — ending The Stone Roses until the inevitable reunion — and I do remember that I bought the debut album by his next band, Seahorses, I don’t remember a single song from it. I’ve never even bothered with Ian Brown. And, of course, they reunited in 2012 and played festivals for the next few years, but the only new music that ever came from it were a pair of singles in 2016, “All in One” and “Beautiful Thing,” both of which were good enough, as well.

And sadly, Ian Brown has become part of the fool’s parade of aging U.K. rockers who lost their damn minds during COVID-19, spouting all of the usual conspiracy bullshit. Which is sad, but not as sad as the fact that it seems like The Stone Roses could have charted a different path after their forever stunning debut.

“Ten Storey Love Song”



“Ten Storey Love Song” Official Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page