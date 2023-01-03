Certain Songs #2521: The Stranglers – “(Get a) Grip (On Yourself)”

Album: Rattus Norvegicus

Year: 1977

. . .

While further investigation revealed I didn’t really like them all that much, my initial exposure to the music was of The Stranglers was a positive one, as it was on a 1982 compilation called Burning Ambitions: A History of Punk. The whole thing was a bit cheeky — punk had only been around for five years, but people were already calling it dead from the start, of course — but as I was still playing catch-up, having neither unlimited time nor funds, it was a great overview of what I’d missed, as none of punk’s biggest bands (Clash, Pistols, Ramones, Jam) deigned to participate.

So what I got was a very U.K. focused — I think the Dead Kennedys and Heartbreakers were the only U.S. bands — and singles-oriented compilation, one that featured versions of songs that I’ve only heard on that compilation, like the surfier version of “Holiday in Cambodia” and the prettier version of “Baby, Baby” by the Vibrators.

And, of course, today’s song, the overly parenthetical “(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)” which distinguished itself from many of the other songs on the compilation by downplaying the Hugh Cornwell’s guitar and upplaying Dave Greenfield’s keyboards. And so with a keyboard fanfare, “(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)” starts, locomotivated by drummer Jet Black — apparently before joining ISSP and later on the Bebop, he was a punk rocker — whose relentless four-on-the-floor signified punk rock more than just about anything else in the song.

Well, except for the words, I guess.

Suffering convictions on a two-way stretch inside

The air in here is pretty thin, I think I’ll go outside

Committed for insanity and crimes against the soul

The worst crime that I ever did was play some rock ‘n roll

Honestly, though, Greenfield is so busy — Wakemanning up that shit — that the only part of the verses I ever got was “play some rock ‘n’ roll, because of course that’s what I would notice. And Greenfield keeps it going during the choruses, with his electric piano crawling around every single line.

But the money’s no good

Just get a grip on yourself

But the money’s no good

Just get a grip on yourself

And you should know

There’s also a saxophone during those choruses, played non-band-member Eric Clark, added just for the sake of being a hook. It even kinds works, though not nearly as well as Cornwell’s phrasing of “just get a grip on yourself” or the backing “oohs” by Greenfield and bassist Jean-Jacques Burnel.

“(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)” has two long instrumental breaks. The first, after the second chorus, makes me thing that the Stranglers had been listening to a lot of the second Roxy Music album, specifically “Editions of You,” as Greenfield’s keyboard solo — basically the same shit he was doing anyways — gives way to some fuzzed-out guitar from Cornwell before coming back to dominate.

The second one is more interesting, taking the song to its end with Corwell’s guitar fracturing in pieces while Greenfield plays a couple of notes back-and-forth until the songs’s end.

As the first Stranglers single, “(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)” made it to number #44 on the U.K. charts, but they almost instantly started recording top ten singles over there, and their albums charted highly, as well, as the original band recorded ten albums before Cornwell left after 1990’s 10. Black stuck around for another two decades, before heading off into space after 2012’s Giants.

And outside of a few tracks I tried in the early 80s at KFSR, I’ve literally heard none of this music, making them a pretty huge blind spot for me.

“(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)”



“(Get a) Grip (on Yourself)” Official Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page