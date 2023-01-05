Certain Songs #2522: The Stratford 4 – “Telephone”

Album: Love & Distortion

I know I’ve probably mentioned this before — with over 2500 of these suckers, I’ve probably mentioned everything before — but in the early 2000s, one of my main ways of getting new music was passing a hard drive around between Tim, Kirk & I. Because we all had different methods of finding music, one of us would always discover something the other two hadn’t.

And thus, the hard drive, the totally offline way we would share music with each other. And so, I’m pretty sure it was Tim who turned me on to The Stratford 3, the shoegazey band from San Francisco, and their two albums, 2002’s The Revolt Against Tired Noises and 2003’s Love & Distortion.

I called my mother on the telephone

Said “You think it’s all right on nights when I’m home

“I sit in the dark and I kinda get stoned

“Just listenin’ to the radio?” She said “You’re old enough now,

“I cannot tell you what to do.

“It all depends on what you’re listening to.”

I said “Spacemen 3, Primal Scream, and T Rex,

“Belle & Sebastian, and The Bunnymen.”

And out of both of those records, “Telephone” was the song that jumped out at me, a slow, misty-sound song that features Jake Hosek’s shimmering guitar and Chris Streng’s elegantly wasted vocals, which describe a phone call he had with his Boomer mom.

I can hear her smile at the end of the line.

She said, “Son, you’re gonna be just fine.

“But don’t forget Bob Dylan, and don’t forget the Stones,

“And don’t spend Saturday night all alone.” When I was 22, I was a lot like you.

When I was 22, I was a lot like you.

I was high, I was high every night.

A lot of your tolerance for this song is going to hinge on whether or not you enjoy all of this name-droppy stuff or not. It’s fine by me, even if maybe “there’s more to this life than that Stratford 4” is too much. But I find it all too gorgeous for words, the draggy beats and the dreamy guitars, though at the very very end, there is a weird recording of what is clearly a girl making a booty call, which made zero sense contextually and bumps me a bit.

