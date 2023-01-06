Certain Songs #2523: The Streets – “Dry Your Eyes”

Album: A Grand Don’t Come For Free

Year: 2004

. . .

I always find it weird when my favorite song by an artist isn’t really typical of what they normally do, which means that I might give people who haven’t heard of that artist the wrong impression. Like if “Love Hurts” was the only song anybody ever knew from Nazareth, which it probably is. (Unless it’s “Hair of The Dog.”)

So let me start off by saying that “Dry Your Eyes” sounds like absolutely nothing else on the second album by The Streets, 2004’s A Grand Don’t Come For Free, which is basically a hip-hop concept album written and performed by Mike Skinner, who has been releasing Streets albums for nearly two decades.

And so most of A Grand Don’t Come For Free is uptempo, or at least dominated by big beats, as Skinner tells a story about meeting and losing a girl while trying to figure out where his thousand quid went. “Dry Your Eyes” is near the very end of the record, and opens with a sad, swirling violin by Gita Langley, an acoustic guitar and the slowest and simplest of beats as Skinner goes through all of the stages of grief.

In one single moment, your whole life can turn ’round

I stand there for a minute, staring straight into the ground

Looking to the left slightly, then looking back down

The world feels like it’s caved in, proper sorry frown

Please let me show you how we could only just be for us

I can change and I can grow, or we could adjust

The wicked thing about us is we always have trust

We can even have an open relationship if you must

I look at her, she stares almost straight back at me

But her eyes glaze over like she’s looking straight through me

Then her eyes must have closed for what seems an eternity

When they open up, she’s looking down at her feet

And then, a guy named Matt Sladen sings the hook — the voice of a supporting friend in need — and it is lovely and sad beyond belief.

Dry your eyes, mate

I know it’s hard to take but her mind has been made up

There’s plenty more fish in the sea

Dry your eyes, mate

I know you want to make her see how much this pain hurts

But you’ve got to walk away now, it’s over

As the song progresses, it gets even sadder — and more universal — as at one point Skinner notes: “‘Cause I can’t imagine my life without you and me / There’s things I can’t imagine doing, things I can’t imagine seeing”, which, Jesus fuck, am I right? It just kills me every time, the kind of ballad that would probably translate into any kind of idiom, but is utterly startling in its juxtaposition with the rest of the song.

All of this puts “Dry Your Eyes” on the short list for Prettiest Song Ever, British Hip-Hop Concept Album Division.

And while none of this resonated in the U.S. beyond the critics, who put A Grand Don’t Come For Free at #7 on the 2004 Pazz & Jop Critics Poll — one below Funeral and one above How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb — in the U.K., Skinner became a huge star. Not only did A Grand Don’t Come top the U.K album charts and go quadruple platinum, “Dry Your Eyes” was a number #1 hit single, the only time Skinner hit #1, though the previous single, the very laddy “Fit But You Know It” made it to #4 as well.

And Skinner has remained a big star over there: his 2020 release — the first one in nearly a decade — None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive made it to #2 in the U.K., whatever that means this deep into the 21st century.

“Dry Your Eyes”



“Dry Your Eyes” Official Music Video



“Dry Your Eyes” Live at Reading & Leeds Festival, 2011



