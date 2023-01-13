Certain Songs #2528: Sturgill Simpson – “Turtles All The Way Down”

Album: Metamodern Sounds in Country Music

Year: 2014

. . .

Like Jamey Johnson or Whitey Morgan, the second Sturgill Simpson starts singing, I get instant flashbacks to when Waylon Jennings helped me fall in love with country music, which we’ll definitely discuss when we get there.

And while his first album, 2013’s High Top Mountain, definitely traded on Waylon’s outlaw country vibe, the follow-up, 2014’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music was both album to take that vibe and create something both brand-new and ancient-sounding at the same time, especially on the opening track, “Turtles All The Way Down,” which opens with Simpson’s grand-dad intoning “Introducing metamodern sounds in country music” which drifts off into echo as Sturgill, framed just by a acoustic guitar, hi-hat and drum, starts singing.

I’ve seen Jesus play with flames

In a lake of fire that I was standing in

Met the devil in Seattle

And spent 9 months inside the lions den

Met Buddha yet another time

And he showed me a glowing light within

But I swear that God is there

Every time I glare in the eyes of my best friend

At some point, an electric guitar comes in, as does a real drumbeat, as well as mellotron and trippy echoes, as befitting the trippy lyrics, sung matter-of-factly to an utterly gorgeous melody.

There’s a gateway in our minds

That leads somewhere out there, far beyond this plane

Where reptile aliens made of light

Cut you open and pull out all your pain

Tell me how you make illegal

Something that we all make in our brain

Some say you might go crazy

But then again it might make you go sane

“Turtles All The Way Down” is a philosophical drugs song, kinda Sturgill’s version of “The Seeker,” though that song is more about Townshend bugging other people, whereas this one is more about Sturgill bugging himself, before he comes to an inevitable conclusion.

Every time I take a look

Inside that old and fabled book

I’m blinded and reminded of

The pain caused by some old man in the sky

Marijuana, LSD

Psilocybin, and DMT

They all changed the way I see

But love’s the only thing that ever saved my life

Without getting too crazy, “Turtles All The Way Down” basically refers to a legend that a giant turtle is holding up the world. When asked what holds up the turtle, the answer is “another turtle . . . it’s turtles all the way down.” Or in a different way of looking at it: “repeat to yourself, it’s just a show, I should really just relax.” Which is basically what Simpson sings on the last verse.

So don’t waste your mind on nursery rhymes

Or fairy tales of blood and wine

It’s turtles all the way down the line

So to each their own ’til we go home

To other realms our souls must roam

To and through the myth that we all call space and time

With “Turtles All The Way Down” leading the way, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music was a small sensation, garnering rave reviews and making it to #8 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and #6 on their Independent Albums chart, as it was released on his own label.

“Turtles All The Way Down” Official Music Video



“Turtles All The Way Down” Acoustic Live in Nashville, 2014



