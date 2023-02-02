Certain Songs #2543: Sugar – “A Good Idea”

Album: Copper Blue

Year: 1992

. . .

Of course, it wasn’t just Nirvana (and My Bloody Valentine) what got Bob Mould interested in returning to his strengths, it was also bands like the Pixies — who famously found Kim Deal by advertising for a bassist who loved Hüsker Dü & Peter, Paul & Mary (and now I wish the Hüskers had covered “Leaving on a Jet Plane” in the same supersonic way they covered “Eight Miles High“) — whose eternal “Debaser” provided inspiration to Copper Blue’s dark second song, the murder ballad “A Good Idea.”

Opening with David Barbe’s burbling bass and Malcolm Travis’s kickdrums over a moaning haunted house guitar, Mould opens with a quietly unhinged vocal.

They went down to the river

On a warm summer night

The air was thick with the smell of temptation

The way Mould sings “temp-TAYSHUN” is one of my favorite moments in all of his music, chillingly anticipating what’s coming next without giving anything away. At the same time he adds a zigzagging guitar lead for good measure whilst continuing setting up the story.

He said why don’t we lay in the water

Let the water run over me

And she grinned and she said

Now she said now she said

And now everything is going full-bore, as Mould continues into the chorus:

Now that’s a good idea

She said she said

Now that’s a good idea

She said she said

Now that’s a good idea

She said she said

Now that’s a good idea

She said she said

And so as we go on, he’s drowning her and she’s resisting and not resisting, while admitting “I’ve been waiting for years / And I’d rather be dead,” to which he replies “that’s a good idea” which sets up the chilling bridge, which stops and starts and stops and starts.

He held her down in the river

He held her down in the water

Another river of mud

Wash away those tears

And then, after Mould chants “He said now that’s a good idea” a few times — his guitar starts pingponging every which way — he suddenly implicates himself, and by extension, us.

I saw them from the ocean

She didn’t seem to mind

Didn’t fight it at all

She didn’t fight it at all

Some things are best left alone

Sometimes I’m best left alone

And sometimes I see you in the water

At night at night at night at night

After that, it’s all shit-hot guitar, drum rolls, and Bob Mould trying to convince us that a murder by drowning, witnessing said murder, and singing about it is a good idea. But I’m not even sure he convinces himself, much less us. Either way, “A Good Idea” is a platonic ideal of my Second Song Theory: the second song on any great recording needs to be equal if not better than the first, because that lets the listener know that a) the first song wasn’t a fluke, and b) there’s still a shitton of great stuff to come.

“A Good Idea” was released as the third single from Copper Blue and while it didn’t make any American charts — too noisy and dark — it was the first Sugar single to chart in the U.K., albeit at #65.

“A Good Idea”



“A Good Idea” by the Bob Mould Band Live on KEXP, 2013



