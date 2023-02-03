Certain Songs #2544: Sugar – “Changes”

Album: Copper Blue

Year: 1992

. . .

One of the secrets to the eternal greatness of Copper Blue is the sequencing, especially the first four songs on side one, which almost play like a mini-suite: the way the songs set each other up is fabulous. “A Good Idea’s” debasser line coming out of the end of “The Act We Act” is one thing, but the way the ringing guitars of “Changes” float out of the end of “A Good Idea” is almost beyond human ken. Which might be one of the reasons that “Changes” isn’t just my favorite song on Copper Blue, it’s up there with my favorite Bob Mould songs of all time, like “Celebrated Summer,” “Makes No Sense At All” and “Ice Cold Ice.”

Like those songs, “Changes” feels like it was made in a laboratory to my exact specifications. Big, noisy, catchy guitar riff? Check! Instantly and forever catchy melody? Check! Call-and-response? Check! Smart words? Check!! Handclaps? OK, no handclaps. Fine.

Still, though, after that opening riff singsongs against itself and Mould starts singing, I can’t help but swoon at how the guitar comes in after every line.

I want something like I remember

And I want something that lasts forever

I remember times you said

That you’d be true to me

Look at how the weather’s changing

Which leads to the eternal sigh of the chorus:

Changes, changes

You’ve got those changes

Changes, changes

With both his guitar and vocals singing harmonies on those repeated “changes, changes” over and over — and throughout the first half the song for that matter — “Changes” probably peaks out during the guitar solo, which contrasts one of Mould’s fiercest solos with that motif over and over again until I’ve died and gone to heaven. After that, it’s almost like Bob Mould knows that we don’t quite need this much loveliness for more than three minutes at a time, because the back half of “Changes” is something quite different.

With bassist David Barbe and drummer crashing all around him, trying to break the song apart all around him, Mould observes:

I have seen, I have seen

What these changes mean to me

If you’re thinking of changing

If you’re thinking of staying with me We need to agree

We need to make some changes

We need what we need

Do I need you?

Do you need me?

That last question goes unanswered, of course, but there’s a second, longer guitar solo which starts with Mould singing “changes” a few times, but by now, he’s content to let his guitar sing the song to its end, a quick synth loop that — of course — wonderfully sets up tomorrow’s song.

“Changes”



“Changes” live in London, 1993



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page