Certain Songs #2555: The Sugarcubes – “Delicious Demon”

Album: Life’s Too Good

Year: 1988

. . .

While “Birthday” seemed like it was created by aliens using AI, other songs on Life’s Too Good could be traced back to things that other humans previously created, like, for example, “Delicious Demon,” which somehow slapped early Gang of Four with early B-52’s and still came out with something completely new under the sun.

Driven by Thors’s guitar, alternately driving and and probing, “Delicious Demon” is basically a demented duet between Björk and Einar Örn over that guitar and the kickdrum of Siggi, with Björk starting off with a “Heeeeeee-haaawwww,” as you do, setting up the first verse.

One person calls someone

To pour the water

Because it takes two to pour the water

[To plough takes two as well

But only one to hold up the sky]

To plough takes two as well

But only one to hold up the sky

It all comes together on the chorus, which is basically the title of the song with Björk singing “delicious” and both of them singing “demon” as Siggi goes from the kick-only to bouncing around on his snare and his toms, not quite providing a full backbeat, but still good enough.

Delicious deeee-munnnnn

Delicious deeee-munnnnn

Delicious deeee-munnnnn

Delicious deeee-munnnnn

For the bridge, Thor spins his guitar into corkscrew spirals as Björk sings:

Two men need one money

But one money needs no man

One is on one’s knees, loses one’s head

Except maybe a delicious demon

Hee-haw!

And then they do it again, with Örn taking the lead, while Björk comments and screams around him, all of which sets up one final chorus, which finally resolves the tension by the simple device of Siggi finally playing a straight beat as Björk and Örn having too much fun yelling “Delicious deeee-munnnnn!” until finally it all crashes to a halt with Björk joyously yelling “sooo delicious!!!” at the end.

“Delicious Demon”



“Delicious Demon” live in Namor, 1988



