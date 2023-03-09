Certain Songs #2569: Superchunk – “Crossed Wires”

Album: Majesty Shredding

While how much I loved Majesty Shredding was a bit of a surprise, the album itself really wasn’t, as Superchunk had actually released some music in 2009, most notably the Leaves in the Gutter EP, which featured “Learned to Surf” and some other songs that didn’t make Majesty Shredding.

I grabbed that one from eMusic, but I totally missed “Crossed Wires” which came out as a 7″ single. But both those releases go to one of the reasons I loved Majesty Shredding: it wasn’t released because of contractual obligation or even the need to put out another record: instead, it was released because they had all of these great songs. Or at least that’s how it came across to me.

“Crossed Wires” starts off with an instantly hooky guitar riff that goes on for a bit before Mac McCaughan starts singing over his rhythm guitar and some Jim Wilbur leads.

I went out, felt the sun on my face

Then a tug on my leg, and now I’m back in the cave

There’s a moment of peace that I just can’t recreate

I need sleep but my brain won’t get tired

I smell like smoke from electrical fires

And then, after the whole band comes to a stop at the same time, they explode into the chorus, Mac issuing a warning to all of us.

Don’t touch me, I’ve got crossed wires

Crossed wires

Keep your fingers free from these crossed wires

Crossed wires

Crossed wires

Crossed wires

Crossed wires

Crossed wires

Crossed wires

As is often the case, the repetition of “crossed wires” at the end is one of the things that makes the chorus memorable. Also memorable: the great bit for the last verse where the song practically breaks down, as Wurster does some tumbling tom work while Mac and Wilbur overdub almost psychedelic slide guitars.

Collecting the note you slipped under the door

I go blank when I try to remember what we were good for

I’m cracked and I’m cross and it’s no way to be

Let’s just get lost

Maybe it’ll come back to me, back to me

Wurster’s drum roll as they jump back into the chorus is a thing of beauty, and after that it’s all guitars and vocals crossing all kinds of wires right and left straight into a fancy stop-time ending.

“Crossed Wires” Official Music Video



“Crossed Wires” Live on Sound Opinions



