Certain Songs #2571: Superchunk – “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo”

Album: I Hate Music

Year: 2013

. . .

It took Superchunk a bit of time to follow-up on Majesty Shredding. But when they did, with 2013’s I Hate Music, it was well worth the wait, as it was almost as good as its predecessor.

And of course, I couldn’t be the only Replacements fan who chuckled at Superchunk titling an album I Hate Music, given that there’s a pretty great song from Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash with that title. But given that the ‘mats titled their greatest album Let It Be, they better have chuckled instead of grumbled.

That said, while Paul Westerberg complained that he hated music because “it had too many notes,” and pinned the sentiment on Tommy Stinson — though later in the song, got wise when he sang “I hate my father / One day I won’t” — on “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo,” Mac McCaughan hated music for a more philosophical reason.

I hate music – what is it worth?

Can’t bring anyone back to this earth

Or fill in the space between all of the notes

But I got nothing else so I guess here we go

In a way, this is related to one of my favorite Pete Townshend quotes: “Rock ‘n’ Roll might not solve your problems, but it does let you dance all over them.” And that’s the magical, mystical power of music. Why we all love it so much.

Crammed into the back of a van, oh yeah

All of our friends with no plan, oh yeah

Some wild jockey up in the front seat

Put in a tape, put up your feet on the dash

The problem, of course, is that nobody can dance forever, the van runs out of gas, and the tape ends. But your problems: still there, and your loved ones are still dead. But forget all of that, because Mac is singing the utterly ecstatic chorus over and over as his band — still Jim Wilbur on guitar, Laura Ballance on bass and Jon Wurster killing the drums — crashes and builds all around him.

Me and you and Jackie Mittoo

Me and you and Jackie Mittoo

Me and youuuuuu and Jackie Mittoo

Me and youuuuuu and Jackie Mittoo-oooh

Me and youuuuuu and Jackie Mittoo

Me and youuuuuu and Jackie Mittoo-oooh

Me and you and Jackie Mittoo

Yeah!!

After that, it’s guitar solo time, with occasional interjections of “oh yeah!”, and once again there are no worries — because you might even know that Jackie Mittoo is a pioneering reggae studio musician who died in 1990 — and the world is right again, until it’s not.

I hate music – what is it worth?

Can’t bring anyone back to this earth

Oh right. That. Forgot about that. Again. Next song, please!!

