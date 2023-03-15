Certain Songs #2572: Superchunk – “FOH”

Album: I Hate Music

Year: 2013

. . .

By the time 2013 rolled around, the basic lineup of Superchunk had been in place for twenty years, which is an incredibly long time for any line-up of any band to stay together, but in 2013 Superchunk bassist Laura Ballance announced that due to a hearing condition, she wouldn’t be touring with the band anymore.

She wasn’t leaving the band, of course, just wasn’t going to tour anymore, and so for their live performances, Superchunk tapped Jason Narducy to tour with them. Which made a lot of sense, since Narducy was already playing with drummer Jon Wurster as part of Bob Mould’s backing band, so in addition to being able to lock in together, it was probably easier from a tour logistics standpoint.

None of this really has to do with today’s song, except that “FOH” is a typical barnburning Superchunk song which seems to be about Mac McCaughan wanting to make sure that the people who come to Superchunk shows are doing OK. Cos maybe he’s not.

Did you lose something?

Oh I lost something

To explain why I’m down

Here on the ground, looking

On in the silence

Reliving the permanence, every morning

Is where I’ll be found

Naturally, I couldn’t find anything to tell me exactly what the song was about, but it also doesn’t even matter, as it’s anchored by piledriving guitars and drums, and a yell-along chorus that always slightly changes, with my favorite variation being being the the final one:

How’s everything at the front of the house?

How’s everything at the front of the house?

The drums exploded and our amps are down

But Matthew’s got it wired and we’re coming around

I really wanna assume that verse was based upon a true experience, but by that time, Mac has asked “How’s everything at the front of the house?” at least dozen times, and I can only assume that the answer is “great, as long as you continue to play songs like this one!”

“FOH”



“FOH” live in Brooklyn, 2013



