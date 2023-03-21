Certain Songs #2576: Superchunk – “If You’re Not Dark”

Album: Wild Loneliness

Year: 2022

. . .

The last song on the most recent Superchunk album kinda really sums things up in a lot of ways. Fading in with a picked acoustic guitar circling around some controlled feedback, it seems like it’s going to be a quiet slow reflective one.

Are you lookin’ out

Or back at where you been?

No need to be convincing now

Or to let the right one in

School supplies for a cloudy sunrise

You can let the edges peel

Put your foot into the wheel

When they call your name

Oh, it’s a sideways game

Psych! As they start going to the chorus, Jon Wurster and Laura Ballance start a build, Mac McCaughan and Jim Wilbur dump the acoustics for the electric, and guest vocalist Sharon Van Etten provides some exquisite harmonies.

And if you’re not dark

At least in some little part

What are you on

And can I have some?

Oh, if you’re not dark

I don’t believe it

I mean, that just about sums everything up, doesn’t it? Who’s really and fully OK right now? Liar. After the first chorus, there’s a nice long guitar solo, because damn straight there is, and a second verse, but it’s really all about that chorus, which they extend and emphasize for the rest of the song.

If you’re not dark

At least in some little part

What are you on

And can we get some?

Woah, if you’re not dark

In some pocket of your heart

Where are you from?

Are you just numb?

Woah, if you’re not dark

At least in some little part

What are you on?

Oh, I don’t want none

If you’re not dark

Ooh-ooh-ooh

If you’re not dark

Ooh-ooh-ooh

“If You’re Not Dark” is gorgeous and melancholy and wise and uplifting all at the same time, and if it’s the final song on the final Superchunk album, it would be fitting as hell.

And I guess that there’s a chance of that happening, as just before I started writing the Superchunk posts, drummer Jon Wurster announced that — after 31 years — he had “decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries,” saying that his heart wasn’t in it anymore. And while Wurster was the new kid on the block — not showing up until their third album, On The Mouth — his fantastic drumming was a key reason behind the high quality of their output, both in the 1990s and in 2010s.

So far as I can tell, it was coordinated enough that the band had a replacement drummer for their current tour, and so we will see what happens next!

“If You’re Not Dark”



