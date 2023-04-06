Certain Songs #2585: Surf City – “Kudos”

Album: Kudos

Year: 2010

. . .

All of the promise shown on Surf City’s self-titled 2007 EP came to full fruition on their debut album, 2010’s Kudos, which still retained the garage-y vibe of their earlier record, but also just sounded better and fuller.

Did that mean that I could understand the lyrics better? No. So whatever it is that vocalist-guitarst Davin Stoddard is actually singing on the title track is still beyond my ears. (And the internets ears, as well, as none of the lyrics sites have it, either.)

But none of that matters, really. What does matter is the near-shoegazey drone that Stoddard and the other guitarist, Josh Kennedy, kick out over Logan Collin’s skittering drums and Jamie Kennedy’s big, burbling bassline.

Oh, and there is also this throughout the song: Stoddard and Kennedy at least trying to make with a wordless vocal hook:

Oooha-ooooha-ooooha

Oooha-ooooha-ooooha

Oooha-ooooha-ooooha

Oooha-ooooha-ooooha

They do this a few times through the first part of the song — along with the actual lyrics, whatever they are — but of course the second part is reserved for the breakdown and buildup, guitars fuzzing out with gorgeous noise throughout. It’s hard to describe, but very easy to enjoy.

And I very much did enjoy not just “Kudos” the song, but Kudos the album, as it was not just the title track that was great, but things like the long “Icy Lakes,” the slightly quieter “Retro” and the swirling “In Times of Approach” all of which also got right into my head, making Kudos one of my favorite records in maybe my favorite year for music in the 21st century.

“Kudos”



“Kudos” Live on 95bFM In Session



