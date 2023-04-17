Certain Songs #2592: Swearin’ – “Grow into a Ghost”

Album: Fall into the Sun

After releasing a pair of well-regarded indie-pop albums in the early 2010’s, the Philly-based band Swearin’ broke up when their founders Alison Crutchfield and Kyle Gilbride did. However, sometimes you realize that musical chemistry is even harder to find than romantic chemistry, and they reunited for what I think is their best album, 2018’s Fall into the Sun.

The highlight from Fall into the Sun is “Grow into a Ghost,” which starts off with Gilbride winding a corkscrew lead over Crutchfield’s classic punk rhythm guitar: fuzz fuzz and more fuzz! After a long intro than you might expect, Crutchfield is hanging out in New York City thinking about someone who isn’t anywhere near the place.

I write you ceaselessly and abstracted

I hang out with old friends

And they unknowingly remind me

Of who I was before we met

You were somewhere out in the desert

You frame the natural light perfectly

Will you come back soon and

Let me love you completely?

Then on the chorus, her voice circles around itself while her guitar totally drops out.

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you

I watch you grow into a ghost

Given that her voice is otherwise buried in the mix — as will always be the fashion of the indie-pop times — it’s clear that she wanted what is actually a very sweet sentiment to be heard: I want to be with you for the rest of your life. And maybe a bit longer. If that’s OK.

While all the desperate people around me

Breathe life into objects with certainty

The likelihood of death in this very cab I’m in

Will be today’s undoing

All the desperate people just like me

Breathe life into objects with certainty

The likelihood of death on this corner I’m standing on will be my own undoing

After that, it’s speedy loud parts and quieter parts and guitar leads and “IwatchyouIwatchyouIwatchyouIwatchyou” until the song ends.

“Grow into a Ghost”



“Grow Into A Ghost” Official Music Video



“Grow into a Ghost” Live on Audiotree, 2018



