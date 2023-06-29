Certain Songs #2645: Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Album: Red (Taylor’s Version)

Year: 2021

. . .

After the stadium rock anthem of “State of Grace (Taylor’s Version)“,” the opening of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” offers a bit of a misdirect, as it opens with Taylor singing the opening verse over a kickdrum and bouzouki (and maybe a banjo or at least a ganjo, though they’re not listed in the credits.)

Loving him is like driving a new Maserati down a dead end street

Faster than the wind, passionate as sin, ending so suddenly

Loving him is like trying to change your mind

Once you’re already flying through the free fall

Like the colors in autumn, so bright, just before they lose it all

But it’s just a feint, because once again here comes the big guitars and the synths and the rock drum beats, all of which get subsumed by the glorious, gorgeous chorus, Taylor a bit submerged despite the fact that there are multiple Taylors singing along.

Losing him was blue, like I’d never known

Missing him was dark gray, all alone

Forgetting him was like trying to know

Somebody you never met

But loving him was red

Loving him was red

There also a fantastic hook after the chorus that’s almost like they ran the bouzouki through a talkbox, Peter Frampton style. But that can’t be right. That said, as “Red (Taylor’s Version)” goes on, it just gets bigger and bigger, especially on the bridge, where the guitars are stabbing chords against a double-time drum part and Taylor is still failing to get out of her own head.

Remembering him comes in flashbacks and echoes

Tell myself it’s time now gotta let go

But moving on from him is impossible

When I still see it all in my head

In burning red

Burning, it was red

That’s followed by a slide guitar solo that Taylor matches the notes to with her vocal, and one last stop time chorus that feels like it could fall apart at any time. I mean, it’s a Taylor Swift song, so there really isn’t any danger of it falling apart at any time, but for a split second, it feels like it might.

In its original incarnation, “Red” was a massive single on both the Hot 100, where it topped out at #6 and on the country charts, where it made #2. And while “Red (Taylor’s Version)” didn’t quite co that well, it still made #25, despite not being released as a single again.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)”



