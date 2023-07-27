Certain Songs #2659: Teenage Fanclub – “Verisimilitude”

Album: Grand Prix

Year: 1995

My other favorite song from Grand Prix was also written by Raymond McGinley, who was on quite a roll in the mid-1990s, if you agree with me that “on a roll” equals “writing the songs that Jim likes the most.” Which, of course, is totally up to you. But he also wrote my favorite b-side from this era, “My Life,” from the “Neil Jung” single, for what it’s worth.

Anyways, “Verisimilitude” kinds fades in on a lovely guitar arpeggio, over which McGinley sings the opening verse.

I’ve got a pocketful of words in my brain

I pull something out when I think I should

I feel like I’m going insane

I’m not, I just said it ’cause I thought I would

I always feel the need to profane

I’ve always said ‘fuck’ when I thought I could

To me, this seems so inane

At this point, a really cool-sounding organ pops into the mix, as McGinley continues into the chorus, his always slightly-thin voice unbuoyed by any harmonies — as often seems to be the case with his songs — as he pulls off the high-wire act of rhyming.

I don’t need an attitude

Rebellion is a platitude

I only hope the verse is good

I hate verisimilitude

I’m not sure it entirely makes sense, but I’m forever impressed he got all six syllables of “verisimilitude” into that rhyme scheme. Also: at the time, I didn’t know what “verisimilitude” meant — the appearance of being true or real, which you already knew, of course — and had to look it up in the dictionary. Or maybe the early web, who remembers? Anyways, that makes “Verisimilitude” like a Schoolhouse Rock song: both entertaining and educational!!

“Verisimilitude”



“Verisimilitude” Live in London, 2000



“Verisimilitude” Live in 2017



