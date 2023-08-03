Certain Songs #2664: The Teenagers – “Feeling Better”

Album: Reality Check

Year: 2008

. . .

I assume that if the French synth-pop band The Teenagers are remembered at all, it’s probably for “Homecoming,” their incredibly crude update of “Summer Loving,” or their star-fucking wishsong, “Starlett Johansson,” both of which might have made Frankie Lymon consider suing from the afterlife for stealing his moniker.

But for me, the song that stuck out was “Feeling Better,” a half-cynical, half-sincere plea for stans, which opens with a naggingly familiar chord change and a ridiculously catchy chorus. Said chorus leverages The Handclap Rule — handclaps make good songs great and great songs immortal — in a pretty fantastic way.

Who’s there for you when you’re cold and alone

The teenagers, the teenagers

We’re playing our songs and you’re dancing along

You’re feeling better, feeling better

At first, lead singer Quentin Delafon acts as there’s a really great reason to be a fan of the Teenagers, even outside of dancing to their songs, as he speak-sings the first verse.

Here’s the plan

We want to heal the world

To make it a better place

For you and your friends, all together

Might sound cheesy but, always remember:

But, of course, by the time the second verse is over, he’s completely reversed his position.

Well, we don’t care

Just buy our t-shirts and talk about us everywhere

If you wanna

But it’s also at this point where something remarkable happens: the guitarist starts quoting the guitar riff from New Order’s ageless and timeless “Ceremony,” while Delafon chants “dance dance dance dance dance dance dance” — a reference to Joy Divisions almost-as-timeless “Transmission” — and it kills me so much I don’t care how cynical it is.

Am I that much in the tank for “Ceremony” that I will write about this inferior in every way band and and inferior in every way song just because they just steal from it? Duh. It also helps that they repeat the chorus a few times as well.



“Feeling Better”



“Feeling Better” Official Music Video



