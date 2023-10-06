Certain Songs #2703: Them – “Here Comes The Night”

Album: Them

Year: 1965

. . .

I was this many years old when I learned that “Here Comes The Night,” the other great song by Them, was written by producer Bert Berns and not Morrison himself. I’d just always assumed that it was. My bad.

“Here Comes The Night” has two really cool counterintuitive things going for it. First off, it leads with the chorus, featuring a stately guitar hook — supposedly played by ace session guitarist Jimmy Page — and a full blown chorus of people who may or may not be the actual members of Them singing the title a couple of times.

Whoa, here it comes

Here comes the night

Here comes the night

Whoa whoa whoa yeah

The other cool thing is that it speeds up on the verses and slows down for the chorus, made much less cool by the fact that the verses are very close to the dread music-hall beat and Morrison is singing like a generic second-tier British Invasion and not, you know, Van Fucking Morrison.

I could see right out my window

Walkin’ down the street, my girl

With another guy

His arm around her

Like it used to be with me

Whoa, it makes me want to die

Yeah yeah yeah

But it’s all redeemed by the chorus, each and every time, which perfectly straddles the line between being too damn rough and too damn lovely.

And people responded: “Here Comes the Night” was Them’s biggest hit in the U.K., making it all the way to #2 in the U.K. and even cracked the top 30 in the U.S., stalling out at #24, and getting stuck on the U.S. version of The Angry Young Them, which was simply entitled Them here in the U.S., because maybe Van Morrison’s U.S. record company didn’t want to tip off how angry he was from the start?

Anyways, Them broke up in 1966, and Van Morrison went on to have one of the greatest careers any musician has ever had, which we’ll discuss in detail in the next year or so, a career that took off artistically once he got away from Bert Berns, who wanted Morrison to be far more pop that Morrison wanted to be.

History does not record what happened to ace session guitarist Jimmy Page.

“Here Comes The Night”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page