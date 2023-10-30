Certain Songs #2725: The Thrills – “Found My Rosebud”

Album: Let’s Bottle Bohemia

Year: 2004

. . .

Like so many other young bands, The Thrills found it more difficult on their second album, 2004’s Let’s Bottle Bohemia then they had on their 2003 debut, So Much For The City. With only a year between records, the songwriting just wasn’t there, and while they didn’t write another batch of songs about how great they imagined it was in California, not even guest shots by Peter Buck and Van Dyke Parks could make a difference.

And of course, neither man was anywhere the album’s best track, “Found My Rosebud,” which starts out with lead singer Conor Deasey’s raspy tenor over a pair of opening verses that build and build.

I don’t mind if I hurt you

If I hurt you

If I hurt you

And leave this guilt behind So here I go burning bridges

Burning bridges

Burning bridges

Did I play my hand too soon?

And what they’re building to is a chorus that is the song’s reason to exist, a jumble of piano and organ from Kevin Horan over kickdrum and doubletime from Ben Carrigan, all of which sounds like it’s great lost Rod Stewart song.

So for the first time in my life

Feel like a country boy caught in headlights

I found my rosebud

I found my rosebud Arrived in New York City

Feel like a scapegoat before a committee

I found my rosebud

I found my rosebud

Oh, whoaaaa-whoa

What I like about “Found My Rosebud,” besides the stop and start arrangement and the soaring chorus is the Citizen Kane reference as a metaphor for falling in love, as well as the outtro, which adds a tinge of lyrical sadness even as the music hits its peak.

It’s not like

I said

That I love you Me in New York city

Feels like the whole place came out to meet me Except youuuuuuuu

Hooooooooo

Ouch! So my guess is that his rosebud didn’t find their rosebud, which kinda sucks.

Let’s Bottle Bohemia did well on both the Irish charts — which it topped — and the U.K. charts, where it made #9, and it even made the US album charts, albeit at #152, but it’s possible that all of those numbers were leftover goodwill from So Much For The City, because when the Thrills came back with 2007’s Teenager, their audience had definitely gotten more selective, and it sold way way less than the first two, after which The Thrills went “on hiatus,” which I guess means they could still release a fourth album at some point.

“Found My Rosebud”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page