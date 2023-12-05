Certain Songs #2745: Todd Snider – “Bring ‘Em Home”

Album: The Excitement Plan

Year: 2009

. . .

While Todd Snider has been a quintessential cult artist from basically the git — tough to make the charts as a folk-rock troubadour in the internet age — it doesn’t mean that he occasionally didn’t try to widen his audience without compromising his art.

One of those times, I think, was 2009’s The Excitement Plan, which featured an all-star band — as these things go — featuring the rhythm section of Don Was and Jim Keltner, the steel guitar & dobro colorings of Greg Liesz and a co-write with Loretta Lynn. Oh, and an adorable dog on the album cover.

Now, while folks enraptured by Lady Gaga and The Black-Eyed Peas weren’t going to care about any of this, that wasn’t the audience that was targeted, of course. As always, it helped that Snider had written another fine batch of songs, exquisitely played by the band — Jim Keltner remains a wizard — and featuring no nonsense production by Was.

To my ears, the best song is the “Bring ‘Em Home,” which is exactly what you think it is from the title: a harmonica — excuse me, harp — driven folk-rock tune from the p.o.v. soldiers fighting the endless Gulf War 2.0.

I’ve seen some things that you will see on my face

I’ve got some memories I will never erase

I’m gonna have to bring those memories with me

Out of this place Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

With Snider’s harp blasting after each chorus, Leisz’s pedal steel adding color and Keltner killing it all the way, “Bring ‘Em Home” turns into an almost rowdy singalong: which is exactly what the guy in the song wants.

We fall to bed at night, dead on our feet

Pissed off and lost in this insufferable heat

Back home we hope they’re chanting out in the street Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

Bring ’em home, bring ’em home, bring ’em home

Probably despite more than because of a nakedly political song like “Bring ‘Em Home” — not surprising from a guy who called his previous record Peace Queer — The Excitement Plan charted better on the Billboard main albums chart than any of his previous albums. OK, it only made it to #144, but still. It also makde it to #31 on the US indie chart, about on par as his other records that had hit that chart. If he wasn’t really growing his audience, it was definitely finding — and more importantly, sticking with — him.

“Bring ‘Em Home”



“Bring ‘Em Home” live in Newport, KY 2009



