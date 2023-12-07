Certain Songs #2747: Todd Snider (ft Jason Isbell) – “Like a Force of Nature”

Album: Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol 3

Year: 2019

. . .

It’s very very rare for any artist to make their best album a quarter-century into their career. But that’s exactly what I think that Todd Snider did with 2019’s Cash Cabin Vol. 3, which was recorded at Johnny Cash’s recording studio, now run by Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, who once saw Loretta Lynn dancing outside at 3:00Am with the ghost of his father, who had also been haunting Snider in his dreams.

Or so the very very extensive liner notes to Cash Cabin Vol. 3 tell us, and I have no reason to doubt them.

In any event, nearly all of Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3 is just Todd Snider and an acoustic guitar or two, maybe some percussion and backing vocals, and a bunch of songs that are witty and/or heartfelt and/or caustic and/or poignant and sound like they could have been recorded anytime in the past 100 years, by the lyrics to songs like “A Timeless Response to Current Events” and (especially) “Talking Reality Television Blues” (which climaxed with “Reality killed by a reality star”) were stuck in the pre-full-blown-hellscape-but-still-kinda-hellscapey hellscape of 2019.

Somehow, Snider had recorded his pandemic album a year early.

Well if we never get together again

Forgive me for the fool I’ve been

See if you can remember me

When I was listening to my better angels

Just see if you can remember me

When I was listening

That’s the opening verse to the utterly devastating “Like a Force of Nature,” one of the few songs on the record to feature anybody else doing anything. And actually, the only other folks on the record beside Snider are Isbell and Amanda Shires, who also sings backing vocals on the aforementioned “A Timeless Response to Current Events,” and hearing and Isbell tripling down on “ain’t that some bulll-shit” on that song is fucking awesome. But not quite as awesome as Isbell and Snider on the gorgeous chorus of “Like a Force of Nature.”

It’s like a force of nature

Coming over me

Well I can’t keep myself

From moving

It’s like a force of nature

It’s like a force of nature

For the second verse, Snider so wants the former lover/bandmate/friend/whatever to forgive him for his transgressions that he makes the Bob Dylan reference of the cover more explicit with a “Forever Young” style benediction.

May your hope always outweigh your doubt

Until this old world finally punches you out

May you always play your music

Loud enough to wake up all of your neighbors

May you play at least loud enough

To always wake yourself up

As “Like a Force of Nature” goes forward, it picks up momentum. By which I mean, there’s some overdubbed percussion, and Snider goes from just picking his to strumming his guitar, and when he and Isbell chant “Like a force of nature” over and over again to the ending, it almost — almost — rocks out. But not quite, because this ain’t that kind of album, though apparently Isbell did create a more rock version which will hopefully come out someday.

But for now, this utterly gorgeous song is enough.

“Like a Force of Nature”



“Like a Force of Nature” Live in 2022



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page