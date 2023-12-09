Certain Songs #2750: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “The Wild One, Forever”

Album: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Year: 1976

. . .

When Tom Petty died a little over six years ago — which was somehow both yesterday and 500 million years ago — I was obviously totally unprepared to do what I did: which was shift gears (sorry Goo Goo Dolls) and spend the next month working through my grief by celebrating his music.

And because I like to go through artists in chronological order, I knew the first song had to be the final song on Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “American Girl,” because it was, well, “American Girl” and I wanted to focus on the joy and celebration in his music on that horrible day.

Which meant that I decided not to write about what might actually be my favorite song on Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, the achingly gorgeous “The Wild One, Forever,” which I knew would be the first song I wrote about when I alphabetically got to Tom Petty. And now, here we are, 500 million years and 1748 Certain Songs posts later.

“The Wild One, Forever” is a slow build: starting off with a couple of chords from Petty and centering on a gorgeous guitar-piano interlock between Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, over which Petty sings about a girl. As he often did.

Well, the moon sank as the wind blew

And the street lights slowly died

Yeah, they call you the wild one

Said stay away from her

Said she couldn’t love no one if she tried

Where “The Wild One, Forever,” kills is the long chorus, where Stan Lynch’s drums and Ron Blair’s bass kick in — Blair is also playing a cello, though it’s more atmosphere than anything — an Petty’s melody line and voice are the utter definition of wistful long.

But then something I saw in your eyes

Told me right away

That you were gonna have to be mine

And the strangest feeling came over me down inside

No matter what it takes I’ll never get over how good it felt

When you finally held me

I will never regret, baby

Those few hours linger on in my head forever

It’s a fucking masterclass of a chorus from a guy who could have founded an entire university dedicated to writing them. The key is how it drops back down to just the guitar/piano interlock for “I’ll never get over how good it felt / When you finally held me” and the way it builds slowly back on on “in my head, forever.” Also helping, the harmony vocals, which I think are Petty overdubbing himself, and all of which match the lyrics of having someone for a short time and wishing it was a longer time but also being glad you had them at all and sad that you won’t have them again.

“The Wild One, Forever” wasn’t a single or anything, but outside of “American Girl” and “Breakdown,” which I just never loved like I know I should have, it’s probably the song from the debut that resonated the most down the decades.

“The Wild One, Forever”



“The Wild One, Forever” Live at the Bridge School, 1988



