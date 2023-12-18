Certain Songs #2752: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Don’t Do Me Like That”

Album: Damn The Torpedoes

Year: 1979

The breakthrough single from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, “Don’t Do Me Like That,” was actually one of Tom Petty’s earliest songs, having been written and demoed for his pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch, back in 1974. That Mudcrutch version actually showed up on their mid-1990s career-retrospective-plus-extras boxset, Playback, and while the the arrangement is nearly identical, it had none of the extra verve that made “Don’t Do Me Like That” irresistible when it hit the airwaves in 1979.

Well, except that I kinda resisted it at first. Only because I thought — wrongly! — that any of the songs on the first side of Damn The Torpedoes were better songs. This was clearly big dumb rock guy snobbery, preferring the Byrds/Stones hybrids that made up that first side to the mostly soul-based and slower ones on the second side. Because that’s who I was when I was 17.

Which, I know, seems insane now, doesn’t it? Because “Don’t Do Me Like That” is clearly a classic pop single, opening with Tom Petty & Mike Campbell’s guitar stabs bouncing off of Benmont Tench’s rock solid piano riff and organ flourishes. All of this was supported quite nicely by the straight-up rhythms of Stan Lynch and Ron Blair.

I was talking with a friend of mine

Said a woman had hurt his pride

Told him that she loved him so, and

Turned around and let him go

Then he said, “You better watch your step

Or you’re gonna get hurt yourself

Someone’s gonna tell you lies

Cut you down to size”

In this song, Petty is clearly being incepted: it seems like he was just fine, until his friend said he was also going to get his heart broke, so he goes running to the girl he was with and begs and pleads with her.

Don’t do me like that

Don’t do me like that

What if I love you, baby?

Don’t do me like that

Don’t do me like that

Don’t do me like that

Someday I might need you, baby

Don’t do me like that

That said, the guy singing the chorus is clearly kind of a jerk, as indicated by adding “what if” in front of “I love you, baby,” making it a question instead of a statement, and making it even worse when he asks “What if I need you baby?” And actually, that jerkiness gets even worse in the second verse when it seems like he’s more worried about being embarrassed than he is about getting his heart broken, and then basically threatening her with the same behavior he doesn’t want her to exhibit.

Listen, honey, can you see?

Baby, you would bury me

If you were in the public eye

Giving someone else a try

And you know you better watch your step

Or you’re gonna get hurt yourself

Someone’s gonna tell you lies

Cut you down to size

None this matters, of course, since Petty’s repetition of “don’t do me like that” is so catchy, you might not even notice he’s being kind of a dick here. Also catchy: the almost-funky bridge, which comes out of nowhere every single time to the point where you don’t believe it happened after it ends.

I know that I go on and on about the genius of Mike Campbell, but his licks tie the whole song together to the point where you almost don’t even notice them because they’re so essential to the song. But they also don’t exist in the original Mudcrutch version, which is the main reason that it feels inferior.

As I mentioned before, “Don’t Do Me Like That” was Tom Petty’s breakthrough single, making it all the way to #10 — the first of only two Tom Petty singles to crack the top ten, and kicking off a run where he’d have top twenty singles off and on for the next 15 years, at least one per album, except for the live album and Into The Great Wide Open, where “Learning to Fly” stalled out at #28.

“Don’t Do Me Like That”



“Don’t Do Me Like That” Live 1982



