Certain Songs #2755: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Keep a Little Soul”

Album: An American Treasure

Year: 1982

. . .

Of course, after Tom Petty died in 2017, the reissue train, which had been sporadic — 1995’s essential Playback, 2000s kinda redundant Anthology: Through The Years and 2009’s also essential The Live Anthology were the only ones — got going in earnest, the most recent of which was my Christmas present last year, 2022’s Live at The Fillmore, which spent the last year in my mix, prior to that was the various reissues of Wildflowers, a 2019’s self-explanatory The Best of Everything and the one that kicked it all off, 2018’s An American Treasure, which came in two different flavors: a two-disc and four-disc deluxe.

I’m sure the two-disc was fine, but I dug into the veritable cornucopia of alternate takes, live versions and outtakes that was the deluxe version. And in either case, the winner was “Keep A Little Soul,” a song that they somehow left off of Long After Dark, despite the fact it would have been as big of a hit as “Don’t Do Me Like That” had they released it at the time.

That said, in 1982, I can see why they didn’t do either. For one thing, its relatively light tone and sparse instrumentation really didn’t fit the thick, sludgy, downbeat Long After Dark, and for another, it was probably too close musically to “Don’t Do Me Like That,” and Petty really didn’t like repeat himself with the singles back then.

That said, what a song!! “Keep a Little Soul” starts out with Petty & Mike Campbell stabbing down on their guitars over swirling Benmont Tench organs and Stan Lynch playing almost a marching beat, over which Petty sings the first verse.

I know you tried hard, hard to get it right

There’s a sadness in your eyes

Poor little one, they ruled you like a king

Don’t be afraid to depend on me

Of course, of course, of course, it’s the chorus that makes “Keep a Little Soul,” so great, which I’m pretty sure is the first time I’ve praised the chorus of a Tom Petty song. No fact-checking, please. And they glide gracefully into it, you almost don’t realize that it’s got just about everything, starting off with the call-and-response between Petty and the trio of Stan Lynch, Howie Epstein and Benmont Tench.

Nothing matters

(It doesn’t matter)

No-oooo

(It doesn’t matter)

I say you keep a little soul and nothin’ really matters anymore

(It doesn’t matter)

Oh-oooh-ohhh

(It doesn’t matter)

Honey, keep a little soul and nothing’s gonna matter anymore

So simple, and yet so eternal, the way the backing trio go from call-and-response to harmonies each and every time. There is another verse, and a bridge, but no solos to, but of course they double down on the chorus at the end, and then just vamp to the end, whereupon Petty rightly says “that was fun,” ensuring that it was never going to make Long After Dark, or Southern Accents, for that matter, where it might have fit musically.

So we had to wait 35 years for this little gem, which as great as it is, still wasn’t worth losing Tom Petty over, of course, though he pushed his 70s, he might have started the excavation process anyways. We’ll never know.

“Keep a Little Soul” Official Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page