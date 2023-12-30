Certain Songs #2756: Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks – “The Apartment Song (Demo)”

Album: Playback

Year: 1984

. . .

One of the early songs written for what was eventually going to be Southern Accents, the demo for “The Apartment Song” was originally recorded in 1984 as a demo with Stevie Nicks, because he happened to play the song for her and she was all, “hey, let’s sing that together.”

So they did.

I used to live in a two-room apartment

Neighbors knocking on my wall

Times were hard, I don’t wanna knock it

I don’t miss it much at all

The demo for “The Apartment Song” wasn’t a full band thing at all. I mean, of course, Mike Campbell was there — doing double-duty as lead guitarist and bassist — as well as Benmont Tench. But George Drakoulis played the drums, and if that name is familiar at all, it might be because he’s produced albums by artists like the Jayhawks, Ride, Tift Merritt and Screaming Trees. He also as the greatest job in Hollywood — Music Supervisor — and you might have seen his name on the end credits on a little indie film called Barbie.

Anyways, Drakoulis provided straight-ahead drums on a demo that — outside of a Campbell guitar solo that comes out of nowhere and heads straight back — is mostly about how Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks sing together. Especially on the chorus. And especially at the end, when Nicks circles outside of Petty on the final chorus.

Oh yeah, I’m alright

I just feel a little lonely tonight

I’m okay most of the time

I just feel a little lonely tonight

Because “The Apartment Song” didn’t really fit what Petty eventually wanted to do for Southern Accents, it was shelved, and only resurrected a half-decade later when Jeff Lynne asked if he had anything lying around to fill out Full Moon Fever. And while it was perfectly fine on Full Moon Fever — the Buddy Holly drums after the second chorus are really cool — I’ve come around to preferring the ramshackle vocal charm of the original demo.

“The Apartment Song (Demo)”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page