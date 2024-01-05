Certain Songs #2758: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – “Trailer”

B-side, 1985

While a lot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers b-sides were live versions, deep album cuts, covers, or charming ephemera like “Heartbreakers Beach Party” (“yeah!”), occasionally Petty snuck an absolutely killer original on a b-side, the best example being the b-side of “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” the utterly affecting “Trailer.”

A Springsteen-ish character study — but set in the South, naturally — “Trailer” opens up with a Tom Petty harmonica solo over a jaunty Stan Lynch beat and more organ and bass than guitars in the mix. Nice and sparse, though, as always, Mike Campbell is coloring around the edges.

She graduated high school

I bought her a trailer

In a little park by the side of the road

I could’ve had the army

I could’ve had the navy

But no I had to go for a mobile home

And then with Campbell making weird — but strangely melodic — noises with this guitar, they all glide into the chorus, short and straight to the point.

Yeah I guess I gave it all for you babe

There wasn’t room in that trailer for two babe

“Trailer” is also one of those songs where Tom Petty is singing so much like Tom Petty that even the times he’s singing like Bob Dylan just makes him sound more like Tom Petty, especially on the second verse, which is dead specific with details that you can absolutely see, if you don’t get distracted by the Tom Pettyesque way Tom Petty nasals out five syllables of “why-ay-ay-ay-ay” and “ti-hi-hi-hi-himes”

I kept up with my interest

I kept up with my payments

She never said goodbye

I never asked why

Man we used to dance to Lynyrd Skynyrd

Boy she used to look so good at times

At some point Campbell takes a long, spidery guitar solo, and Petty takes a harmonica solo into the outro and all you can wonder is “why in the hell wasn’t this on Southern Accents?” Because outside of “Don’t Come Around Here No More” (which was an outlier) and “Dogs on the Run” (which wasn’t), “Trailer” would have been the best song on the album, give or take “Rebels.”

“Trailer”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page