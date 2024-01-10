Certain Songs #2759: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – “The Damage You’ve Done”

Album: Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough)

Year: 1987

One of the most fun things you can do as a band is to make up an arrangement for a new song on the spot, while the tapes are rolling. It’s a combination of low stakes and high stakes. If it’s bad, then you can always do another take, but if it’s great, then you always have the bragging rights of putting out the first take you ever did, which goes to your bona fides as a band who instinctively understand how to put a song together.

And so while “The Damage You’ve Done” wasn’t exactly the very first take of the song — it had apparently originally been a country song, as documented on Playback — it was the first take of it as a rock song, and you can kind of hear them making it up as they went along.

On Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough), “The Damage You’ve Done,” fades up, with Mike Campbell spitting out licks and leads, giving us the impression that they’d been playing it for quite some time before we get to hear it, and eventually Petty sings the first verse.

Well, I wish I had a dollar

For every piece of my broken heart

Yeah, if they gave out a quarter

For every thread of my shattered life

In Paul Zollo’s highly useful Conversations With Tom Petty, there is much emphasis by TP about how ad-libbed the lyrics on this version are.

Baby, you’d make me a millionaire

But it wouldn’t repair the damage that you’ve done

The damage that you’ve done

The damage that you’ve done to me

Which is probably true — it’s definitely different from the country version — but one of the ironies is that not only are the backing vocals clearly overdubbed, those overdubs provide the biggest hook of the song: the extra voice on “damage” and the weirdly cool harmonies on “youuuuuuvvvvvv dunnnnnnnn” are what make “The Damage You’ve Done” stand out to me.

So “The Damage You’ve Done” is this strange combination of an arrangement and words that are making themselves up as they go along — you can hear Petty trying to figure out whether he should come in during Mike Campbell’s guitar solo and thinking the better of it — and that slickness during the mixing.

So for the rest of the song, note how those harmonies might keep you from noticing how there’s an extra long verse after the solo, or how they all get quiet and Stan Lynch drops all the way down to just his kickdrum during the next to last chorus, or how Benmont Tench takes a solo just prior to the end, or even how a song that fades in doesn’t also fade out. Or maybe not.

